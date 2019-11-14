Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega has named the final squad that will feature at this year’s CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup in Tanzania.

The squad named has 20 players and expected to travel on Thursday afternoon to Tanzania’s capital Dar es Salaam where the tournament will take place between 16th – 25th November.

The squad comprises largely of players that have featured in the recent national team engagements with goalkeeper Ruth Aturo named the captain.

The new faces include 15-year-old goalkeeper Joan Namusisi alias Baller who was late inclusion into the squad after Vanessa Karungi pulled out due to examinations at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) while Irene Akiteng was dropped. Namusisi will therefore be an understudy to Aturo and Daisy Nakaziro.

The other new faces that made the cut to the final traveling squad include defender Eunice Ariokot from Olila High School, Harriet Nakkuba, Margaret Kunihira and Amina Nababbi.

The team has been in residential camp for ten days at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru where they played three practice matches against Mukono High School, Rays of Grace and UCU Lady Cardinals.

Uganda is in group B alongside Kenya, Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves), Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardials), Namusisi Joan (Isra soccer Academy)

Defenders: Viola Namuddu (Makerere University), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals), Bridget Nabisaalu (She Corporate), Eunice Ariokot (Olila High School), Grace Aluka ( Kawempe Muslim SS Ladies FC), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens).

Midfielders: Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves), Harriet Nakkuba (Kampala Queens), Amina Nababi (Makerere University), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens)

Forwards: Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals), Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Zainah Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves), Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)