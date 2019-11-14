AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

Sunday, 17th November 2019: Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi Flames

*At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

*Entry Fees: 20,000/=, 50,000/= & 120,000/=

The Uganda Cranes delegation that traveled to Ouagadougou for the group B AFCON 2021 qualification match against Burkina Faso has returned home safely on Thursday, 14th November 2019.

The group traveled aboard a chartered flight on the famous Uganda Airlines Bombardier to Burkina Faso where they managed to earn a point following the goal-less draw at the Aout 4 1983 Stadium in Ouagadougou.

Earlier expected to land by 7:10 AM, the bombardier was four hours late, arriving by 11:40 AM.

They were warmly received by the FUFA officials led by Decolas Kizza, the Deputy Chiefe Executive Officer (CEO) in charge of football, among others.

Head coach Johnthan McKinstry is humbled by the players’ character and fighting spirit to secure a point away from home, a start to the campaign where Uganda Cranes seek to qualify for AFCON for the eighth time.

I was very impressed by the fighting spirit and teamwork character that we had in the 0-0 draw with burkina faso. our ultimate target remains qualification to the afcon finals and we believe that we can do it Johnathan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes head coach

For starters, Uganda Cranes is joint second in group B following the goal-less result with Burkina Faso.

Malawi leads the group with three points after their slim 1-0 win over visiting South Sudan in Blantrye city.

All the 25 players and other officials who had traveled with the team to West Africa returned home.

The group was transported by the team bus from Entebbe International Airport to Kampala at the Kabira Country Resort Hotel.

“We expect the players to have some body massage and early resting before the training session on Friday” McKinstry added.

Uganda plays Malawi on Sunday, 17th November 2019 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole in their respective second game for either countries.

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Burkina Faso: Denis Onyango (GK, Captain), Bevis Mugabi (Nico Wakiro Wadada), Joseph Benson Ochaya, Timothy Denis Awany, Murushid Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Mike Azira, Faruku Miya (Alexis Bbakka), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Abdul Lumala, Henry Patrick Kaddu (Isaac Muleme)

Subs Not Used: Robert Odongkara (GK), Charles Lukwago (GK), Hassan Wasswa, Halid Lwaliwa, Taddeo Lwanga, William Kizito, Allan Kyambadde, Fahad Bayo, Allan Okello