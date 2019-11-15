Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka has been appointed as head coach at Uganda Premier League entity Bright Stars Football Club with immediate effect.

Kiwanuka makes a return to the club after he had previously served as assistant coach under the epoch of Fred Kajoba at the helm.

He will work with Simon Peter Mugerwa who is maintained as assistant coach.

The development was confirmed by the club management following unconvincing results under Muhammed Kisekka.

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Kiwanuka as the new Head Coach of the club until the end of the current season. We would like to request the football stakeholders to give our new Head Coach all the support needed to see that the club succeeds in its targets this season. Bright Stars Football Club statement

Assistant coach:

Simon Peter Mugerwa, assistant to former coach Kisekka will remain Kiwanuka’s assistant.

Kisekka who has been head coach will thus be deployed in another department at the same club.

To be exact, Kisekka has been assigned a new role as head of scouting and youth development at the club.

KIWANUKA TAKES OVER FROM MUHAMMED KISEKKA WHO WILL BE DEPLOYED BY THE CLUB IN ANOTHER CAPACITY AS THE HEAD OF SCOUTING AND YOUTH DEVELOPMENT. WE THANK KISEKKA FOR HIS CONTRIBUTION TO THE CLUB FOR THE PERIOD HE HAS BEEN HEAD COACH AND ALSO WISH HIM ALL THE BEST IN HIS NEW DESIGNATION. Bright Stars Football Club Statement

In as many as 14 games this season, Bright Stars FC has managed just one victory, registering 7 draws and 6 draws.

Kiwanuka’s immediate task at hand is that home contest against Police in a 1 PM kick off duel at the Bombo Military Stadium.

Bright Stars against Police is one of the two matches lined up on the day, the other game will see URA take on Busoga United at 4:3 PM.

As the first round of the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League winds down, a couple of coaches have lost their jobs as head coaches at the respective clubs.

Mbarara City got rid of Paul “Latest” Nkata, Wakiso Giants sacked Kefa Kisala, Kyetume dismissed George “Best” Nsiimbe and Richard Wasswa Bbosa resigned at Tooro United Football Club.