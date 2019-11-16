AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

Sunday, 17th November 2019: Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi Flames

*At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

*Entry Fees: 20,000/=, 50,000/= & 120,000/=

Uganda Cranes captain and first choice goalkeeper Dennis Onyango has asserted that they have the fire power to pick maximum points against Malawi during the group B AFCON 2021 qualifier against Malawi on Sunday.

Onyango was addressing the media in a pre-match press conference at Protea Marriott Skyz Hotel in Kampala on Saturday.

Flanked by the Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry, Meke Mwase (Malawi head coach) and the Malawi captain John Banda, Onyango also hinted on the burning desire to achieve before their home fans.

He also hinted on the hunger for success mentality, equating the performance at higher levels of professional players as Messi and Ronaldo, an example for their continuous training regime to achieve the best.

The Uganda Cranes players are hungry for success and to perform. Even Messi and Ronaldo who are the best players are still hungry for more. Even us, the Uganda Cranes players are still yearning for more glory. We managed to get a point away from Burkina Faso which was a great plus. The focus is now against Malawi. We played against them in a friendly match last year and it was a goalless draw. It is a different game now. We have the fire power now. We need to win our home games. We need more, we are more hungry players. Denis Onyango, Uganda Cranes Captain and first choice goalkeeper

The same press conference was also graced by McKinstry who, like Onyango, expressed the desire to work as a complete unit to win the game against Malawi which will be his first home game since replacing Frenchman Sebastien Desabre.

Uganda Cranes conducted their final training session on Saturday mid-afternoon at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Malawi Flames are also expected to feel the Namboole ground later in the day (game time).

Uganda Cranes Probable Line Up: Dennis Onyango (GK, Captain), Bevis Mugabi, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Murushid Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Mike Azira, Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, William Luwagga Kizito, Henry Patrick Kaddu

Subs: Robert Odongkara (GK), Charles Lukwago (GK), Hassan Wasswa, Halid Lwaliwa, Taddeo Lwanga, William Kizito, Allan Kyambadde, Fahad Bayo, Allan Okello, Isaac Muleme, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Timothy Denis Awany