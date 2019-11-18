MATCH SUMMARIES

Challengers CC 466/6 in 50 Overs | Tornado CC 61/9 in 14.5/50 Overs

Tornado CC won the toss and opted to bowl

Result: Challengers CC won by 405 runs

Batting Challengers CC: Arnold Otwani 115/108, Trevor Bukenya 80/37, Steven Wabwose 74/66, Zephania Arinaitwe 64/44, Perry Wazombe 49/31

Bowling Tornado CC: Maxwell Torach 2/72 in 9 overs

Bowling Challengers CC: Mohameed Azeem Khan 3/23 in 5 overs

Man of Match: Arnold Otwani

Kutchi Tigers 235/7 in 50 Overs | KICC 155 in 38.1/50 Overs

Kutchi Tigers won the toss and elected to bat

Result: Kutchi Tigers won by 80 runs

Batting Kutchi Tigers: Dinesh Kumar Nakrani 100/102, Anil Hirani 45/38

Bowling KICC: Maxwell Michael Ndiko 2/30 in 7 overs

Batting KICC: Simon Ssesaazi 32/66, Lawrence Ssempijja 24/39

Bowling Kutchi Tigers: Dinesh Kumar Nakrani 3/24 in 9 overs, Dhansuk Jesani 3/29 in 9.1 overs

Man of Match: Dinesh Kumar Nakrani

Tornado fell in an ambush well laid by Challengers at the small Budo Cricket Oval.

Challengers scored a season record high of 466/6 in their 50 overs just 34 runs shy of 500 runs with Arnold Otwani (115) leading the onslaught with a well-played century, his first of the season, while Trevor Bukenya (80), Zephaniah Arinaitwe (64), Steven Wabwose (74) and Perry Wazombe (49) came in handy.

It was the first time a Division 1 game was being played at Budo in over a decade and this brought about because of the unavailability of most grounds. In response Tornado never got going bundled out for 61 in under 15 overs.

In the other game, national team player Dinesh Nakrani inspired his Kutchi Tigers side to pick up a precious win against KICC.

Nakrani scored 100 off 102 balls to help Kutchi Tigers to set 235/7 in their 50 Overs. He then came back with the ball to pick up three key wickets to cap off an all-round performance.

The win more of the less guarantees Kutchi Tigers’ life in the top flight while KICC endures another barren campaign.

A lot was expected of KICC this season and they had been tipped to be one of the title challengers.