Uganda Premier League (Tuesday Result):

Proline 3-2 Maroons

Proline Football Club registered a 3-2 victory over Maroons in a Uganda Premier League contest at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday.

Edrisa “Torres” Lubega, Musitafa Mujjuzi and second half subsistute Hamis Diego Kizza scored for Proline.

Steven Desse Mukwala and another second half substitute Solomon Walusimbi replied for Maroons.

The home side took a quick lead when Lubega raced on a long ball by Hakim Kiwanuka to loop Maroons goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo as early as the 8th minute.

Defender Mujjuzi doubled the lead through a well converted penalty when Ssebwalunyo fouled Lubega in the forbidden area after 35 minutes.

For the foul, Ssebwalunyo, a former goalkeeper at Maroons got cautioned by referee Siraje Mpyangu before a composed Mujjuzi drilled the ball to the left as the goalie dived the wrong way.

Defender Edward Kabona became the second Maroons player to be booked for unsporting conduct in the 42nd minute.

Proline took the lead, 2-0 heading to the mandatory half way mark.

In the second stanza, Maroons pulled back a goal through the league top scorer Mukwala 12 minutes upon restart of play.

This was the 10th goal for Mukwala in as many games played this season.

Proline called off skipper Noordin Bunjo for Kizza as Maroons’ Solomon Walusimbi replaced striker Fred Amaku.

Then Rogers Mato took over Mandela’s place inside the final 20 minutes.

Proline’s third goal on the evening came through second half substitute Kizza in the 82nd minute.

Kizza was well positioned to tap home following the donkey work from the immensely gifted midfielder Kiwanuka who easily beat defender Martin Mpuuga before laying a cut back that was tapped into the back of the net.

Dreadlocked Obuya got rested for burly forward William Kibi in the 83rd minute.

With five minutes left on the clock, another substitute Walusimbi headed home Proline’s second goal after a perfectly delivered chip by Kibi.

Proline played their 12th game of the first round, recording the fourth win of the season although they only remain with 8 points (6 docked off by a federation decision).

Maroons consequently suffered their 5th loss of the season, remaining in the 7th place with 19 points.

Meanwhile, the league returns on Wednesday, 20th November 2019 with a mouth- watering clash when the reigning champions, KCCA entertains URA at Lugogo.

Team Line Ups:

Proline XI: Hassan Matovu (G.K), James Begisa, Richard Ajuna, Ibrahim Ssendi, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Ibrahim Wamannah, Bright Anukani, Noordin Bunjo (55′ Hamis Diego Kizza), Hakim Kiwanuka, Edisa Lubega, Joseph Mandela (70′ Rogers Mato)

Subs Not Used: Bashir Ssekagya (G.K), Benard Muwanga, Alfred Leku, Andrew Okiring, Arnold Sserunjogi

Team Officials:

Coach: Mathias Lule

Mathias Lule Assistant coach : Abubakar Mbowa

: Abubakar Mbowa Fitness Coach : Anthony Bongole

: Anthony Bongole Doctor: Isaac Senoga

Maroons XI: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Ceaser Olega, Silvester Okello(Captain), Martin Mpuuga, Edward Kabona, Abraham Tusubira, Davis Mayanja, Felix Okot, Pius Obuya (83′ William Kibi), Fred Amaku (54′ Solomon Walusimbi), Steven Mukwala

Subs Not Used: Emmanuel Akol (G.K), Ronald Orombi, Junior Amanya, Timothy Bamulanzeki, Joel Ogwang

Team Officials: