Like Kawowo Sports reported on 24th October 2019, Mathias Lule would leave Proline Football Club, it is soon coming to a reality.

Lule, a CAF “A” certified tactician was missing on the Proline technical bench as they battled Maroons during a rescheduled match day 10 Uganda Premier League home duel at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday, 19th November 2019.

In his absence, Abubakar Mbowa, the assistant coach ably took over as they won 3-2.

Striker Edrisa “Torres” Lubega, Musitafa Mujjuzi and second half subsistute Hamis “Diego” Kizza scored the goals for Proline.

Steven Desse Mukwala netted his 10th goal of the campaign and super subsistute Solomon Walusimbi added the other for the visiting Maroons.

When contacted, Lule, a former Uganda Cranes assistant coach confessed, he has been up and down as he is busy working upon his travel documents since he is destined to leave the country anytime soon.

management is well aware of my programme. I HAVE BEEN UP AND DOWN AS I WORK ON MY DOCUMENTS TO TRAVEL. I AM STILL AROUND AND WILL BE PRESENT FOR THE NEXT GAME, BUT ANYTIME, I WILL LEAVE Mathias Lule, Proline Coach

Lule replaced former club coach Shafiq Bisaso who left the country for further studies in the diaspora.

Kawowo Sports has learnt that Lule is working upon his travel visa to Norway where he will undergo further studies as well.

That said, Proline is on a serious look out to seek for yet another coach who will work with Mbowa, Anthony Bongole and the rest of the technical team.

Proline is bottom placed with just 8 points (6 docked by after a FUFA decision) from as many as 12 games played this term.