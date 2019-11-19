In the aftermath of a 1-0 win over Cape Verde one year ago, Denis Onyango revealed that it could be his last Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at home.

“I think this is my last Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in front of the home fans,” he told the media.

The Uganda Cranes captain made almost a similar statement after the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt while appearing on local TV station, Spark TV.

“That’s a big decision that I need to take,” Onyango responded to a question on Spark TV in regards to retirement. “Inside my heart, am saying No. But people around me are saying yes,” he added.

“But at the same time, I must look at my family too because they miss me. They have not seen me for two months because of national duty.”

“Its a decision (retirement) i have to take with people around me.”

The former SC Villa shot stopper and arguably Uganda’s most valuable player was between the posts as Uganda saw off Malawi 2-0 at Namboole and Onyango hadn’t forgotten what he said 366 days ago.

“The last time I was here, I thought it would be my last time playing an Afcon qualifier in front of home fans,” he started before insisting he is back to serve the country because he couldn’t abandon team after the coach had just quit.

“I am back here to serve my country. I had thought i would not be here (would have retired) but i revised the decision. We had lost the coach and as a captain, i could not just abandon the family.”

It should be recalled that after the Afcon tournament in Egypt, Sebastien Desabre quit the national team and joined Pyramids FC prompting Fufa to get rid of all the technical staff.

Currently, only Fred Kajoba, Onyango’s goalkeeping coach is a survivor from the technical team that worked with Desabre.