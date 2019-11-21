CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup

Uganda vs Kenya

Chamazi stadium

Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega has made one change in the team that started the last two group games ahead of the game against Kenya on Thursday.

Bulega had the same team start against Djibouti and Ethiopia but she has opted to make one change as the Crested Cranes face Harambe Starlets in the final group game.

The only change sees Grace Aluka start ahead of Zaina Namuleme who has been relegated to the bench.

Aluka has fallen out of favor and failed to make a cut on the starting XI in the last two games with utility player and teammate at Kawempe Muslim Asia Nakibuuka playing at the left-back position.

With this change, Nakibuuka is expected to move to central midfield while Aluka coming in as the left-back.

Skipper Ruth Aturo maintains her place in goal with Viola Namuddu, Shadia Nankya and Bridget Nabisaalu forming the back-line.

Nakibuuka joins Reticia Nabossa and Hasifa Nassuna as the three midfielders while the lethal trio of Fauzia Najjemba, Juliet Nalukenge, and Fazila Ikwaput will lead Uganda’s attack.

Crested Cranes Starting XI

Ruth Aturo, Viola Namuddu, Grace Aluka, Bridget Nabisaalu, Shadia Nankya, Reticia Nabossa, Asia Nakibuuka, Hasifa Nassuna, Juliet Nalukenge, Fazila Ikwaput, Fauzia Najjemba

Substitutes

Joan Namusisi, Daizy Nakaziro, Eunice Ariokot, Shamira Nalugya, Harriet Nakkuba, Zaina Namuleme, Aisha Namukisa, Amina Nababi, Margaret Kunihira