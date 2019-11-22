CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup

Semi-finals

Burundi Vs Kenya – 1:30 PM

Tanzania Vs Uganda – 4 PM

Uganda Women’s football national team will have a tough challenge to overcome as they take on hosts and defending champions Tanzania in the semi-finals of the 2019 CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup on Saturday.

The Crested Cranes suffered heavy defeat to Kenya Harambe Starlets in their final group game on Thursday to finish second in group B.

Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro Queens have had a scintillating run at the tournament so far, winning all their three group games and have been tipped by many to win the championship for the third time in a row.

In the last two editions, Uganda has faced the wrath of Tanzania losing 4-1 in 2016 and 2018.

Crested Cranes head coach Farida Bulega is unfazed with the poor history and believes her charges will play with full commitment to make sure they come out victorious.

‘We respect Tanzania because they are the defending champions and have a good team. But I think we equally have a good team. The loss against Kenya is behind us now, we have tried to rectify the mistakes we made and all our focus is on how we can win against the hosts.’

Bulega asserts that her players will have to offer extra commitment if they are to eliminate hosts Tanzania.

‘It is a tough challenge for us and we will need to be on top of our game. We shall need full commitment from everyone to make sure we get the result we want.’

A dismal performance against Kenya may force Bulega to ring changes in the team. Grace Aluka who started at left-back had a day to forget and could be relegated to the bench with Asia Nakibuuka returning to that position.

Zaina Namuleme who was dropped for Aluka is likely to return to the starting team to play alongside Hasifa Nassuna and Reticia Nabbosa in the midfield.

In the other semi-final, Kenya will face Burundi who finished second in group A.