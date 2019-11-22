The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has been directed to investigate FUFA president Moses Magogo over the alleged illegal sale of 2014 Fifa World Cup tickets allocated to Uganda.

According to Daily Monitor, the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, made the directive following a petition by Allan Ssewanyana, the Member of Parliament for Makindye West, through Mulindwa Associates & Co. Advocates last month.

“The Permanent Secretary of MoES has sought for legal opinion and guidance from the Solicitor General MoJCS (Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs) on the way forward for government proceed with this matter in view of the facts and information that have been received on the matter. I have also requested the IGG to investigate this matter in views of the law of Uganda and take appropriate further action as necessary,” reads part of Mrs. Museveni’s letter as quoted by Daily Monitor.

“Fufa as a quasi-public body, and registered under the Ugandan laws, is subject to the Laws of Uganda, and this case can therefore also be prosecuted in Uganda under relevant laws related to corruption and embezzlement among others,” Mrs. Museveni adds.

Magogo is currently serving a two-month suspension from FIFA for selling the tickets to US-based associate Howard Schwartz, contradicting Article 21 (2) of the Code of Ethics.