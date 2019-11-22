The UCU Canons are into the National Basketball League Playoff finals for the second time in their history.

Canons beat Power 73-69 on Thursday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium to win the best-of-five series 3-1.

Power edged the competitive first quarter 16-15 with Paul Odong scoring 9 points but offense was at premium during the second quarter in which both teams combined for 15 points.

UCU’s shooting guard Jerry Kayanga hit three consecutive 3-pointers in succession to light up the third quarter but Power was not phased as Libe Makala kept icing the game and the former champions closed the period with a 7-0 run to lead by as many points (47-40) heading into the final quarter.

Canons wiped out the deficit and went ahead with a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter before Philip Ameny tied the game at 49 with a driving lay-up.

UCU’s big men Titus Lual, Fadhil Chuma and David Deng went to work but Paul Odong answered with triples to keep Power in the contest.

Turning Point

With under 2 minutes to play and Power trailing 60-64, Odong hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game to pull Power within a point with 1:38 to play.

At the other end, Bbale drew a double team of Fahmy Ssebatindira and Geoffrey before dishing to Lual who connected from 3-point range with 52 seconds to play.

Syrus Kiviiri turned over and UCU coach Nick Natuhereza called for time with 44 seconds to play. On return, Deng was sent to the line and he hit both throws to extend the lead to 69-63.

Arnold Lando called for a time out and on return Paul Odong missed a three and Fadhil Chuma was fouled. The center hit one of the two throws to extend UCU’s lead to 70-67 with 36 seconds to play.

Ssebatindira connected from the top of the mountain with 20 seconds forcing Natuhereza to call for his last time out after which Joas Maheta was sent to the line and made one free throw.

Lando then called for his last time out after which Libe hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds on the clock.

Power fouled on the press and sent Chuma to the line and the big man hit both throws to put the game to rest and sent Canons to their second final.

Boxscore: Power 69-73 UCU Canons