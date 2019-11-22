Maroons 1-1 Vipers

Log leaders Vipers had a brilliant start to the season but the end to the first round is one they will want to forget.

In two games, the Venoms have picked just a point out of a possible six following a fortunate draw at Maroons as they were held to a 1-1 score line in Luzira.

Their leading marksman Fahad Bayo scored the equaliser from the penalty in the second half to cancel out a first half goal from Fred Amaku.

Without Steven Mukwala who leads the goal scoring charts so far, Maroons still had a lot in armoury and were the better side in the first half and deservedly got in front in the last minute of the half.

Amaku capitalised on lousy defending from the Venoms’ backline to stab home.

The visitors improved after the break more so with the introduction of speedy winger Denis Mwemezi but had to wait till the 62nd minute to go level.

Assistant referee Okello Lee adjudged Timothy Bamulazenki to have handled in the area although TV replays showed the ball hit his chest.

Bayo calmly slotted home and it appeared like the Venoms could carry the day with the striker twice coming close while goalie Hannington Ssebwalunyo did well to thwart substitute Brian Nkuubi effort from just outside the area.

Maroons also had their fair share of chances and a penalty claim turned down as both teams shared a point.

The Venoms are now on 34 points in first position but will surrender top spot if KCCA win all their remaining games in hand.