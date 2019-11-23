Mark my words; few female personalities thrive to perfection in a male dominated world.

It takes a combination of factors, ranging from God’s grace and mercy, sheer determination, enthusiasm, passion, character, zeal and the will power to serve.

Retired Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Assistant Referee Catherine Cynthia Nagaddya, 38, served the beautiful game with all the aforementioned components by her side.

She had the overwhelming passion right from childhood until she drastically ascended the ladders through as a grade three official, zone, national to the treasured FIFA badge.

Early Days:

Nagaddya was born a Libra, on 2nd October 1981 to Jones Luwaga Sserwadda and Margaret Nabulime Zziwa (deceased) in Nyenga Sub County, Buikwe district.

As a toddler, she grew up Mityana but was raised by an antie, Lucy Antivelink Zziwa on the Lake Victoria peninsular town of Entebbe.

She had to Mary Reparatrix Bugonga Girls School for “O” level education and St. Lawrence Citizen’s High School (Creamland campus) for “A” level.

Later, she attained a diploma in secondary education at NTC Nkozi and eagerly awaits a bachelor’s degree in social work and social development (to be attained 13th December 2019).

Besides refereeing, Nagaddya has been juggling her profession of teaching History and Geography subjects at Kalwana Secondary School.

Refereeing Journey:

Nagaddya qualified as a grade 3 referee in 2007 after emerging as the best in Kassanda District. She was inspired by the former husband, Jamil Kasenge with whom they have a daughter, Shifra.

The following year, she commenced the job of offication in 2008.

In 2011, she started officiating the Uganda super league as an assistant referee and at the same time, the FUFA Big League (second tier) in 2011 as a referee at its take off stage.

During the same year, she was nominated for FIFA as a woman referee.

In 2014, Nagaddya changed from referee to assistant referee because It took had a long time to get the badge.

Her epoch as a FIFA woman assistant referee last for five years from 2014 to 2019

She has served as a personal assistant to the chairperson Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA) for two years and still serves the game as a UFRA delegate.

Challenging Games:

She cites two matches as the most challenging in her entire career.

These involved Maroons against Express in the 2018-2019 season and the Sports Club Villa versus Vipers game in the 2017 – 2018 season.

John Batanudde Catherine Cynthia Nagaddya (extreme right) with other referees during the 2019 FUFA Women Cup final

Appreciation:

Nagaddya lauds the entire football fraternity and her own family for the time to time support in her line of duties.

Let me take this opportunity to thank all the football fraternity for the support and platform provided to display my ability as a referee since 2007 to 2010.My sincere gratitude to you my mother district (Mityana) for grooming me, Zone 8 then for offering me the platform, Buganda region for presenting me to FUFA. The media people like Agnes Katende for that article that made me known to the nation and George Kigonya. All my instructors especially Ali Waiswa, my grade three teacher, the late haji Abbas Ssendyowa (May his soul rest in peace) and namesake omu bwati madam Catherine Constance Adipo Wejuli and finally FUFA for the trust, platform and above all presentation on the FIFA list from 2011 to 2019. You have made me travel the whole of Uganda, get exposure, friends and moved with me a journey to my destination with my head high. Let football keep winning. Catherine Cynthia Nagaddya, Retired FIFA Assistant Referee

Benefits of refereeing:

Nagaddya sings special praise of her journey moved as a FIFA Referee ranging from meeting and making new friends, visiting places within and outside Uganda, connecting with big personalities and as well as fitness purposes.

Refereeing has seen me make new friends visit lots of places and for fitness. I am always looking younger than my age Catherine Cynthia Nagaddya, Retired FIFA Assistant Referee

Nagaddya officially winded down the duties as an assistant referee during the final of the 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup as Bulemezi beat Busiro 1-0 at the Mandela National Stadium.

Profile:

Full Names: Catherine Cynthia Nagaddya

Place of Birth: Buikwe district, Nyenga sub county

Date of Birth: 2nd October 1981

Parents: Jones Luwaga Sserwadda & Margaret Nabulime Zziwa

Education: Mary Reparatrix Bugonga Girls school (O- level), St. Lawrence citizen’s High School Creamland campus (A – level), NTC Nkozi (Diploma Education secondary), Bachelor’s Degree in social work and social development

Started Refereeing: 2007

2007 Recommended for FIFA Referee Badge : 2011

: 2011 Became FIFA Referee: 2014

Challenging Games : Maroons Vs Express (2018-2019) & SC Villa Vs Vipers

: Maroons Vs Express (2018-2019) & SC Villa Vs Vipers (2017 – 2018)