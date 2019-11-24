7 Countries confirmed for 2019 Cecafa U-17 girls championship

Cecafa U-17 Girls Challenge Cup 2019:

Date: 9th – 18th December

FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Seven countries will take part in this year’s Cecafa U-17 girls Challenge Cup that will be hosted by Uganda.

This was confirmed on Sunday, following the draws of this championship held on Sunday, 24th November 2019 in Dar es salaam.

The draws took place on the eve of the 2019 Cecafa women senior challenge cup which climaxes on Monday, 25th November 2019.

Hosts Uganda are in group A with Ethiopia, Eritrea and South Sudan.

Group B has Tanzania, Burundi and Djibouti.

The tournament will be held between 9th to 18th December 2019 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, happening concurrently with the senior men challenge Cup that will be held in Kampala.

Groups:

Group A: Uganda, Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan

Group B: Tanzania, Burundi, Djibouti