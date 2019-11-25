CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup

Third place playoff

Uganda 2-0 Burundi

Uganda claimed the third place at the 2019 CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup after overcoming Burundi on Monday.

The Crested Cranes ensured they settled for the bronze medal after securing a 2-0 win in the third place playoff thanks to goals from Shamira Nalugya and Amina Nababi.

Both Nalugya and Nababi came off the bench to guide Uganda past Burundi.

Crested Cranes hed coach Faridah Bulega made just one change from the team that started against Tanzania in the semifinals with Eunice Ariokot replacing Shadia Nankya in defence.

Nankya picked an injury in the 1-0 loss to Tanzania and failed to recover in time. Therefore, towering defender Ariokot who plays for Olila High School was handed her debut playing alongside Aisha Namukisa.

Kenya takes on hosts and defending champions Tanzania in the final later on at Chamazi Stadium

Crested Cranes Starting XI

Ruth Aturo, Viola Namuddu, Asia Nabuuka, Aisha Namukisa, Eunice Ariokot, Bridget Nabisaalu, Reticia Nabbosa, Hasifa Nassuna, Juliet Nalukenge, Fazila Ikwaput, Fauzia Najjemba