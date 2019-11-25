CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup

Final

Kenya 2-0 Tanzania

Third Place

Uganda 2-0 Burundi

Kenya Harambe Starlets are the champions of the 2019 CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup after overcoming hosts and holders Tanzania in the final played at Chamazi Stadium, Tanzania on Monday.

A spirited performance from Kenya saw them edge the closely contested final thanks to a brace from teenage striker Jentrix Shikangwa.

Shikangwa who has been a big revelation at the tournament came off the bench to guide Kenya to victory.

She opened the scores converting from the spot in the 76th minute before doubling the lead with three minutes on the clock to take her goal tally to nine and eventually emerge as the top scorer.

Kenya ended the tournament with a perfect record winning all the five games and conceding no goal.

This was a repeat of 2016 final which Tanzania won 2-1 at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, Uganda.

David Ouma’s charges topped group B with maximum points winning 2-0 against Ethiopia, outwitting minnows Djibouti 12-0 and defeating Uganda 3-0.

In the semi-finals, Kenya routed Burundi 5-0 with Shikangwa netting a brace.

Uganda settled for bronze after defeating Burundi 2-0 thanks to goals from Shamira Nalugya and Amina Nababi.