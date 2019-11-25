Teenager Pius Lutaaya Ssonko, 17, is a son to Ugandan contemporary music star Geofrey Lutaaya, the CEO of New Eagles Production Band.

Unlike the father, Lutaaya Jr trended the sporting path where he is a promising budding center forward.

Pius Lutaaya is now based in the United Kingdom and features at Stratford Juniors team in the 6th division.

The young center forward departed the country in 2018 upon completion of his “O” Level studies at the famous footballing hub, St Mary’s Secondary School, Kitende.

Lutaaya Junior had been part of a select side for the crème de la crème cluster of footballers from Uganda at the Copa Coca Coca camp in Nairobi, Kenya in 2018.

He also played for Vipers Juniors Team in the FUFA U-17 Juniors League.

Originally from the Tripple Stars Football Academy in Kampala, Lutaaya Jr. was definitely encouraged to take upon the beautiful game by the father.

Lutaaya senior is a known ardent fan of Express Football Club and in march 2018 shed tears for the beloved club during the grey days as the club risked relegation to the second tier FUFA Big League because of appalling performances.

Now at Stratford Juniors team, Pius Lutaaya has proved to the doubting Thomases that he is a top notch forward with 9 goals to his name.

In fact, Lutaaya is joint top scorer alongside Ainslie’s Gayle Kailem.

The duo of Buaro Mamede and Abdul Shobowole, both teammates with Lutaaya at Stratford Juniors have amasses 6 and 5 goals respectively.

Ainslie’s Jay Digance and Sivaram Sivanatharajah of Jaffna G.C.K have four goals apiece.

For Lutaaya Junior, the performances have been a result of continuous training and focus towards becoming a better player each passing day.

I have been able to double my personal training regime. This has helped me improve on the fitness levels and polish up aspects of my game which need improvement like ball control, passing, positional discipline and shooting. My target is to become the top scorer by the end of the season. Pius Lutaaya Ssonko

Like the father sung “Omwaka Guno”, literally translated as “This Year” in one of his hit songs, this come be the break-through year for the budding young son as he eyes a professional league and representing his country of birth, Uganda at a given moment in life.