Copa Africa U-16 Tournament:

2nd – 5th December 2019

At Mpesa Academy Foundation, Thika – Kenya

The final 18 man team for Uganda U-16 for the second edition of the under 16 Africa Copa Coca Cola Cup of Nation tournament has been confirmed by the technical team.

Immensely gifted youngster Travis Mutyaba is among the four center forwards on the team.

KAWOWO SPORTS Travis Mutyaba (shirt 10) dribbles past a defender from Mpigi Mixed during the boys’ final for the Airtel Rising Stars

Others are; Davis Ogwal, Abasi Kyeyune and Hassan Mubiru.

There are two goalkeepers on the team; Daniel Mukisa and Elisa Talemwa.

The six defenders include; Carols Kaddu, Frank Kyazze, Hafidu Ssonko, Vicente Mulema, Peter Gava and Abdul Isaa.

There are four midfielders in Patrick Muliika, Shugai Kalisa, Patrick Ouke and Chriswill Akampa.

14 of these players apart from Mubiru, Akampa, Issa Abdul and Kyazze were part of the victorious team Uganda at the Cecafa U-15 championship in Asamara, Eritrea.

The tournament gets underway on 2nd December 2019 and will wind down on the 5th.

Uganda is pooled in group C alongside Ethiopia and Namibia.

There are 12 countries that will feature at the annual youth fiesta.

Hosts Kenya are in group A alongside Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Group B has South Africa, Zambia and Tanzania. In group D, there shall be Burkina Faso, Angola and Botswana.

The president of Kenya H.E Uhuru Kenyatta will grace the opening ceremony of the three day event.

The Uganda select team was selected by the FUFA U-17 Technical team and has been camping at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru for a week prior to the tournament.

Team Uganda travels on Friday, 29th December 2019.

Groups:

A: Kenya, Mozambique, Zimbabwe

B: South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania

C: Ethiopia, Namibia, Uganda

D: Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana

Team Uganda Players:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Mukisa, Elisa Talemwa

Defenders: Carols Kaddu, Frank Kyazze, Hafidu Ssonko, Vicente Mulema, Peter Gava, Abdul Isaa

Midfielders: Patrick Muliika, Shugai Kalisa, Patrick Ouke, Chriswill Akampa