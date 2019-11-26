2019 Cecafa Men Senior Challenge Cup:

8th – 19th December

Kampala

Uganda Cranes Head Coach Johnathan McKinstry has named a 30 man provisional squad for the forthcoming 2019 Cecafa Men Senior Challenge Cup.

Only home based players have been summoned to the team that kicks off training on Wednesday, 27th November 2019.

Football For Good Academy teenage goalkeeper Jack Komakech, 16, is part of the provisional team, among the five goalkeepers.

Franklin Kaweru | Kawowo Sports Jack Komakech

Komakech is a member of the Uganda U-17 team and featured at the CAF U-17 tournament in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

in He joins experienced Charles Lukwago, James Alitho, Joel Mutakubwa and Saidi Keni.

KCCA defender Samuel Kato Nemeyimana who has for long thought of crossing over to Rwanda is also part of the provisional team.

John Batanudde | Kawowo Sports Allan Okello and Mustafa Kizza are part of the team

Although Kato has represented Uganda at the U-17 stage, he remains eligible to represent either Rwanda or Uganda at senior level.

League current top scorer Steven Mukwala (10 goals) is part of the team.

Mukwala is among the sharp shooters’ list that also has Viper’s Fahad Bayo, Edirisa Lubega (Proline), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants) and Police’s towering Ben Ocen.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE Steven Mukwala graduates from the U-20
Edgar Kazibwe | Kawowo Sports Fahad Bayo in action against Malawi

KCCA, Proline and SC Villa players on the team will report for training upon completion of their Star Times Uganda Premier League matches by 3rd December 2019.

The full provisional team

FAMILY NAME
Lukwago		GIVEN NAME
Charles		CLUB
KCCA
AlithoJamesURA
MutakubwaJoelKyetume
KomakechJackFootball for Good
KeniSaidiVilla
WillaPaulVipers
MandelaAshrafURA
KizzaMustaphaKCCA
GaliwangoDisanExpress
RevitaJohnKCCA
KatoSamuelKCCA
LwaliwaHalidVipers
MujuziMusitafaProline
MbowaPaulURA
KasoziNicholasKCCA
KagimuShafiqueURA
SsenyonjoHassanWakiso Giants
MutyabaMuzamiruKCCA
WatambalaKarimVipers
NtambiKirizestomWakiso Giants
OkelloAllanKCCA
AnukaniBrightProline
OjeraJoackiamURA
OcenBenPolice FC
SsekajjugoVianneWakiso Giants
KayiwaAllanVipers
MadondoJoelBusogo United
BayoFahadVipers
MukwalaStephenMaroons
LubegaEdrisaProline

