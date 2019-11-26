Tuesday November 26, 2019

Bombo Barracks stadium, 4.30pm

At the start of the season, URA were tipped among the favourites for the title but one game into the final game of the first round, they sit 10th and 17 points adrift of leaders.

All that is attributed to endless stalemates as the side has drawn 8 of their 14 games winning just three.

Only second from bottom Bright Stars have garnered less victories (1) than the four time league champions who host resurgent Proline on Tuesday.

Sam Ssimbwa’s side face a side that has lost none of their last five games drawing three and winning the rest.

The Bombo clash will see two desperate sides eager to pick maximum points.

A win for the hosts will see them jump up to sixth on the log with 20 points while Proline, with two games to end the round have an opportunity to jump from bottom to 14th with a win.

Edirisa Lubega will be the key man for the visitors who were relegated from the top division two seasons ago after suffering a loss to URA.

For the hosts, Joachim Ojera and Shafik Kagimu will be the main men to unlock the Proline backline.