Mike Mutebi wasn’t on the touchline as KCCA suffered their third defeat of the season away at Kakyeeka.

The Kasasiro threw away a goal lead to lose 2-1 to bogey side Mbarara City but had no Mutebi on the touchline but his assistant Morley Byekwaso.

The ‘educated’ tactician missed the team bus on Monday as the team left Lugogo after arriving over 80 minutes late from the departure time.

“He set the departure time as 6am but arrived minutes past 7am,” a source revealed to Kawowo Sports.

“It’s a shame that the gaffer couldn’t keep the time he set and the team had to go without him.”

Efforts were made by the club officials who travelled to the Western part of the country on match day to move with him but he didn’t adhere to their wish.

There are reports that before noon on match day, he spoke to the entire technical team on a conference call but wasn’t happy with them for not standing with him to make the bus wait.

It remains to be seen whether Mutebi, a renowned disciplinarian will be punished by the rules he set or he will be let off the hook with no punishment from the team management more so after losing.