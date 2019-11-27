Heavyweight Africa Championship: Friday, 29th November 2019

Main Bout : Shafiq Kiwanuka ( Uganda ) Vs Thamsanga Dube ( Zimbabwe )

International University of East Africa (IUEA) Auditorium, Kasanga Charges : 20,000/= ( VIP ), 50,000/= ( VVIP ) & 100,000 (Table)

The pre-bout press conference between Uganda’s Shafik “Killing Machine” and Zimbabwe’s Thamsanga Dube held at the International University of East Africa (IUEA) on Wednesday communicated a great deal about the two heavy weight fighters.

Noticeable, Kiwanuka and Dube sat a reasonable distance from each other.

In between the two heavy weight fighters were a cross section of personalities.

Among these included the World Boxing Federation (WBF) president Howard Goldberg, Uganda Professional Boxing Commission representatives as well as the two fighters’ managers, trainers, fight promoters, sponsors and other partners.

The common multiple conveyed by the speech from the two fighters was obvious – the vows to win the fight.

Dube, with 15 fights down the road (12 wins and 3 losses) spoke in a low tone;

“Come in big numbers. Come and see the champion (The Champion is me). I love you all” Dube noted.

The towering Kiwanuka replied; “I am ready to rumble. I thank my University, promoters, coaches and everyone for promoting me. I am the killing machine and the killing machine is ready to rumble. I will not promise which round to knock down Dube, but he will fall” Kiwanuka echoed.

The highly billed continental fight has been dubbed as the “Clash for Africa” and will take place on Friday, 29th November 2019 at the Kansanga based International University of East Africa (IUEA) Auditorium.

Kiwanuka has already had two professional fights, both clear cut victories with knockouts against Kenyan David Kamara and Congolese Tyson Mbikayi, all who never exceeded the first round.

Despite taking an 8 year absence from boxing, Dube is quite an experienced fight with 15 fights, 12 wins (7 by knockouts) and has tasted three losses.

Before the main fight, there are a couple of lined up undercard fights as Latib Muwonge against Jimmy Odongo for the national title.

Mercy Achayo will face Teddy Nakimuli in the only ladies’ contest on the night.

Sergent Alidina Muzeei shall battle Ben Sajjabi as Hudson Muhumuza is lined up against Joseph Mpuugu among other fights.

The entire arrangement is being organized by Great Strikers International and the International University of East Africa (IUEA), Vision Group, Uhuru Restaurant, Queen’s Tech Graphics Designers and Radio Sapientia.

Undercards:

Ratib Muwonge Vs Jimmy Odongo (National Fight)

Ignatius Onyango Vs Saidi Chako

Lambert Fogoum Vs Joseph Sentongo

Sergent Alidina Muzeei Vs Ben Sajjabi

Muhammed Ssekimpi Vs Kenneth Kaunda

Rodrick Okot Vs Ronald Miiro

Mercy Achayo Vs Teddy Nakimuli

Joseph Mpungu Vs Hudson Muhumuza

Saul Male Vs Charles Kakande

Key Quotes:

I am the killing Machine, am ready to Rumble. Ebiso Bisaala (loosely translated Sharp swords). I ask my fans and Ugandans to come and be on my back as I silence this guy. I will not tell the round that I will put him down but come and be a first hand witness. Shafiq “Killing Machine” Kiwanuka

Come in big numbers. Come and see the champion (The Champion is me). I love you all Thamsanga Dube (Zimababwe, Heavy weight boxer)

The hospitality of the Ugandan people has been top notch. I am glad to be back here in Uganda. In boxing he is very very young, you said he is 23, so he still have a bright future and i urge promoters to give him more tasks, if he wins on Friday then get him another fighter who is better than the previous one, he is just entering the tunnel but at the end there is light. World Boxing Federation (WBF) president Howard Goldberg

I urge all Ugandans to come and grace the fight in big numbers. Patricia Magala, Secretary General Great Strikers

We shall be live on URBAN TV RIGHT from the first bout of the day. I urge Ugandans to come and support. Danny Okwee, from Vision Group

it has taken great preparations to organize this fight. i thank all the sponsors and partners. shafiq KIWANUKA IS READY TO FIGHT AND REPRESENT ABLY Sam Buchanan, chairman Great Strikers

This fight is sanctioned by the World boxing body as well as the Uganda Professional Boxing Commission. The better fighter will win the day Maureen Mulangira

There will be lots of entertainment and performing artists to spice up the evening. Musicians as B2C, Levixone and others will perform on this night full of surprises. Regga Dee