2019 Ani Asinga Motorbike sports championship:

Date: Sunday 22 nd December

Sunday 22 December Venue : Spire Road Primary School Play Grounds, Jina

: Spire Road Primary School Play Grounds, Jina Entry Fees: 5000/= (Children) & 10,000/= (Adult)

Many motorsport enthusiasts across the country have a bold reason for a red mark on their respective calendars.

This date; 22nd December 2019 will witness the Ani Asinga Motorbike sports championship at the Spire Road primary school – Jinja track.

Organized annually by Tangosport Uganda Limited in conjuction with Eastern Motorclub, the event was not held in 2018 and the fans are thirsty for action.

On 28th November 2019, barely three weeks to the event, the Federation of Motor sport Uganda (FMU) has officially blessed and launched the championship.

Eastern Motor club Riders led by their captain Fred Kitimbo alongside Sudice Ssempebwa, Fahad Mukose, Rahim Kyobe, Vipeya, Zuberi and Steven Very Good among others will be in a fierce battle against riders from Kampala.

The Kampala cluster has Sharif Katete, Walid, Digital Robert, Fortune Sentamu, Ali Kigozi, Ali Omar, Wazir Omar and many others.

Addressing guests during the launch, Joseph Mutaka the managing director Tangosport Uganda limited expressed gratitude about the return of the event.

We have officially launched and given way forward for the Ani Asinga Motorbike sports championship and this time round it is of great honor that the Federation of Motorsport Uganda have come and launched meaning the event will be stage. We felt so touched to our fans for failing to have the event organized last year due to the failure of getting a venue but good enough we have managed to make it possible that the excitement missed last year is here. We as the organizers we are very excited that Riders from Busoga region have managed to acquire new Bikes meaning it will be a challenge as they will be yearning to be on map and keep their pride. We are under the guidance of FMU through Eastern Motor club who are experienced, all security agencies will have a help as they are all aware of the event. Joseph Mutaka, Tangosport Managing Director

Federation of Motorsport Uganda Assistant General Secretary, Ernest Zziwa hailed Eastern Motor Club and Tangosport for organizing this championship.

“We as the FMU we are very excited for the turn up of the riders just on the official opening showing that during the event a tough competition is expected” Zziwa echoed.

Zziwa was flanked by Abbas Sajjabi the chairman Eastern Motor club. Sajjabi anticipates great competition between Kampala and Jinja riders.

“Eastern motor club is set to welcome Riders from Kampala and this time they (Kampala Riders) should expect a tough competition from the Boys. Eastern Motor Club is showing a sign of improvement proved from what we have seen on the official opening. Riders from Kampala and other parts of the country should not take Eastern Riders for granted because they will be aiming to have a step ahead ” Sajjabi stated.

During the official launch, Kampala Riders were represented by the Kateete trio of Shamilah, Shadia, Talaha as well as Ali Kigozi.

The event is powered by Tangosport Uganda Limited, Eastern Motorclub, Baaba Media Group, Bul Uganda Limited Paaco Events Plus, Busoga Media Institute, Peshi Contractors, Kiira Tech Solutions, Crystal connections and Neutral Herbal Life with the full guidance of the Uganda Motorsport.