After securing the 2019 National Rally Co-driver championship, Ali Katumba is now poised towards helping his driver Yassin Nasser clinch the national driver’s title.

The MOSAC Rally in Kapeeka will bring the season to a close this weekend with Yasin Nasser and Arthur Blick Jr going neck and neck in the title fight.

Katumba sealed his maiden co-driver title after his team finished fourth in the Hoima rally last month putting him at 425 points; 105 points more than second-placed George Semakula.

“I am grateful that Yasin and team Moil has led me to my first co-driver Championship title.

“However, our effort and strategy is to win the championship as a team. We need a second-place finish to win it,” said Katumba.

Nasser heads into the finale 30 points more than Blick. He must finish ahead of his rival to join his co-driver in celebrations.

“After doing recce, we decided as a team to go for the top spot. We are going to be on maximum attack right from day one,” he added.

Katumba partnered with Nasser in 2016 while in the Subaru N10.

They have since progressed as a team to secure podiums finishes and a victory this season.