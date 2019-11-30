Six time league champions Express FC have been fined 1.5 million shillings ($ 400) by the Fufa Disciplinary committee for fans’ violence.

The committee found the Red Eagles guilty after their fans threw objects at match officials, KCCA fans and their former player John Revita in a 3-1 defeat at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium on November 13.

“FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has fined Express FC UGX1.5M, warned them strongly against future actions over their fans’ behaviour…,” read part of the statement issued on the FUFA twitter handle.

“On 13.11.2019 2019 Express FC fans during & after the match vs KCCA FC, threw objects at the match officials, John Revita and KCCA FC fans.”

It’s the second time this season that the club has been fined – first, it was their coach George Ssimwogerere who had to part ways with Shillings 0.5 million for encouraging ball boys to hide match balls.