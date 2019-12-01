Friendly Match:

Gadaffi 0-2 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes CECAFA bound team gritted their teeth to beat Jinja based regional army entity Gadaffi FC 2-0 during a practice match played at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Jinja on Saturday evening.

Two Vipers Sports Club players Fahad Bayo and Abdul Karim Watambala were on target for the national side, both goals were headers coming in the second half.

Bayo, a second half substitute headed home the opener three minutes from the half mark off Ben Ocen’s teasing cross from the right.

Watambala also nodded home past goalkeeper Paul Mujwanpani in the 83rd minute off a delivery by right back Paul Willa.

The Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Saidi Keni was at his best to deny a consolation from Gadaffi’s Bakari Magumba at the stroke of full time.

A couple of players were given playing time as the technical team tested out all the players at their disposal.

Johnathan McKinstry, head coach for Uganda Cranes saluted the fighting spirit of Gadaffi players, clearly hinting that the build-up is part of the laid preparations for the national team, with need to clean up the grey areas.

It was another step along in terms of our preparations. This was another part of our training program. Gaddafi was really up for the game and used a lot of energy that put us on pressure. The players did well today and everyone got some minutes of play. It has helped learn a few things on our players and I was pleased with the performance though we need to work on some other things that didn’t go well and it’s all good in terms of continuing our preparations for CECAFA. Johnathan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes head coach

The team takes a day off on Sunday and will only return for training on Monday 2nd December at the StarTimes Stadium Lugogo, Kampala.

Uganda is in group A together with Burundi, Ethiopia, and Eritrea. The tournament will run from 7th – 19th December 2019 in Kampala.

Gadaffi IX: Paul Mujampani (GK), Ivan Wako, Nazir Sserwada, Isaac Muyanga, Bakari Magumba, Umar Kyeyune, Sharif Ziraba, Mark Bamukyaye, Ronald Obere, Ronald Bithum, Nkolo Blaise

Subs: Constantino Nalumonso, Brian Muzuni, Derick Kisige, Festo Wanyama, Hamis Kyaterekera, Davis Mukomba, Bruce Kityo Falahani

Uganda Cranes IX: Joel Mutakubwa (GK) (Kyetume), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC), Disan Galiwango (Express FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC), Hassan Senyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Karim Watambala (Vipers SC), Steven Mukwala (Maroons FC), Viane Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Joachim Ojera (URA FC)

Subs: James Alitho (GK, URA), Jack Komakeck (GK, Football For Good), Said Keni (GK, SC Villa), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ben Ocen (Police FC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC)