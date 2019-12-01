Uganda’s Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei has set a new record after winning the 10km road race in Valencia, Spain on Sunday morning.

The 23- year-old long distance runner who has had a successful run in 2019, broke the 10km road world record at Trinidad Alfonso, a World Athletics Silver Label road race, , after posting a time of 26 minutes 38 seconds.

This therefore meant, he smashed the previous record set in 2010 by Kenya’s Leonard Komon by six seconds.

Cheptegei termed the achievement as special

“What a year it has been,” he said as quoted by IAAF.

“I can’t believe it. I knew that Valencia was going to be a really fast course, one of the fastest in the world. So to get to achieve what we came here for is something really special.”

This year, Cheptegei won the 10km Cross Country World title in Aarhus, Denmark in March and added 10,000m gold at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar in October.