FUFA Drum 2019 Quarterfinals:

Match Day 1:

Lango 1-0 Bugisu

Busoga 1-1 West Nile

Ivan Okello’s second half header inspired Lango to a 1-0 win over Bugisu in the FUFA Drum group A quarter final match at the Akii Bua Stadium in Lira on Saturday.

Okello’s goal on the hour mark gave the group A hosts the maximum points in a match they dominated from for long spells.

Bugisu had a chance to take the first half lead by Raymond Onyai missed from close range with goalkeeper Franco Oringa beaten in the 42nd minute.

It necessitated solid defending for Lango led by the lanky KCCA defender Musa Ramathan to tame the crafty Bugisu winger Muwadde Mawejje.

Ramathan had also a 27th minute well curled free-kick saved by the Bugisu goalkeeper.

Lango’s midfielder Farouk Osama missed from a close ranger header in the 37th minute.

Ten minutes into the second half, Lango called for a double change when Petit Wanok and Emmanuel Odur were introduced for Moses Aliro and Fahad Badiro respectively.

The changes impacted positively as the hosts intensified their raids to the opposition, resulting into the goal five minutes later.

Okello headed home at the back post off Bronson Nsubuga’s teasing corner kick delivery.

Bugisu rallied to make amends though in vain. They lost Hassan Wamanga through injury to the dread locked Ibrahim Massa.

Massa was cautioned later in the game for unsporting conduct.

Diminutive midfielder Nsubuga was named the man of the match for his overwhelming authority on the game.

Lango now leads group A with three points.

Busoga and West Nile who played to a one all draw during the early kick off at Akii Bua are joint second with a point apiece.

Busoga is last with no point.

Meanwhile, action in the quarter finals resumes with match day two that will be staged in Gulu at the Pece War Memorial Stadium.

Bukedi plays Tooro in the early kick off at 2 PM and the reigning champions Buganda will face hosts Acholi at 4 PM.