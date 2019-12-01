JKL Lady Dolphins 60-55 UCU Lady Canons (JKL lead series 2-1)

JKL Lady Dolphins are two wins away from defending the Women’s National Basketball League title.

The Lady Dolphins defeated UCU Lady Canons, 60-55, in Game 3 of the playoff finals on Sunday evening at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Despite struggling from the strip where she shot 4-of-8, vet Flavia Oketcho controlled the final four minutes of the game seeing her side through the closely contested fourth quarter.

JKL led by as many as 15 points late in the second quarter but Lady Canons trimmed the lead to 7 points by halftime with an 8-0 run sparked by Brenda Kayaga’s trey in the final two minutes of the period.

Henry Malinga’s charges restored their double-digit lead early in the third quarter but it never lasted as Sarah Ageno who pointed during the period pulled UCU to within 3 points (41-44) before three foul shots, 2 from Stella Oyella and the other from Oketch, gave JKL a 6-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Maimuna Nabbosa banked a 3-pointer at the start of 4th quarter and Ageno added a lay-up to pull Lady Canons within a point.

FUBA | Tsaubah Stone Sarah Ageno

Turning Point

It was back and forth but Lady Canons took the lead (51-50) on Ageno’s layup with 2:51 to play. Hope Akello tied the game with a foul shot but Ageno turned over at the other end which proved costly as Stella Oyella put Dolphins ahead and the defending champions never trailed again.

Akello and Oyella scored 15 points apiece to pace JKL while Oketcho added 14 points, swiped 6 steals and made 4 assists.

Ageno scored game-high 17 points and picked 14 rebounds in a losing effort, Rose Akon scored 12 points and pulled down game-high 15 rebounds while Nabbosa had 10 points.

Game 3 will be played on Wednesday, December 4.