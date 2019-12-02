The NRC season finale in Kapeeka last weekend served up all things deserving of a season-ending event. From celebrations, disappointments to controversy.

With Yasin Nasser and Arthur Blick Jr in the spot for the title, this was bound to be a hotly contested affair.

Only 30 points separated the two contenders.

But the rally event kicked off in high vigor with a morning stage of 26.36kilometres being won by rookie Rajiv Ruparelia. He cleared the Kalasa stage in 16 minutes and 14 seconds.

Rajiv’s performance would not affect the two title rivals, who were over a minute behind.

With a 4.4km Super Special Stage to tackle, several crews hoped to gain an advantage.

But an afternoon downpour made the stage impassable for a second run. It was later cancelled.

By the end of day one, Nasser was ahead of his title rival Blick by 48 seconds.

With a rather slim lead, championship leader Yasin Nasser would leave nothing to chance.

He needed to finish ahead of Blick. At worst, a second-place finish would guarantee him the championship.

Moil Tally Team lodged a complaint against the Shell crew of Blick for using an illegal part on their Mitsubishi EvoX.

Following mid-event scrutineering by the event Technical official Joshua Mayanja, it was confirmed that Blick’s EvoX had spacers fitted on the rear tyre.

The Shell team was given a time penalty which they later appealed.

The contest was however tight to the end. Yasin Nasser could only manage to edge Omar Mayanja by 27 micro-seconds from the provisional times.

The result Mayanja has since disputed.

Ronald Sebuguzi would complete the podium position. Arthur Blick would settle for fourth.

However, the rally drama was not over yet as Shell’s Blick sought to protest against Nasser’s Subaru GVB; claiming he had used an illegal part.

Arthur Blick Jr tries to find fault on Yasin Nasser's car after lodging a complaint about an illegal spare part during the NRC season finale.



[Courtesy Video]#KawowoUpdates pic.twitter.com/WiL0RYUJSS — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) December 2, 2019

The technical official along with the deputy Clerk of Course were instructed to check the car.

The Moil crew resisted requesting Shell team to follow right procedures to protest a specific part on the car.

“We are ready to do what they want. Our homologation book is here. All we want is them to follow the right process and the car is ready to be dismantled,” said Ali Katumba; Yasin’s co-driver.

In the supplementary regulations, a protest must come with a fee of Uganda shillings 250,000/. If it involves dismantling and re-assembling different parts, an extra 500,000/ had to be top-up.

“The results are not yet out because there are still complaints to be handled,” explained Mayanja.

Event results will be announced on Tuesday.