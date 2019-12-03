FUFA DRUM 2019:

Quarter finals (Match Day 4):

Buganda 2-4 Bukedi

Bukedi Acholi 1-1 Tooro

Buganda Province is christened as “Zambogo” in the luganda dialect loosely translated as “For the Buffaloes”.

Zambogo is now no more in the 2019 FUFA Drum (Inter-Provinces) tournament.

Tuesday’s 4-2 humiliating loss to Bukedi at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu means that Buganda who are the tournament reigning champions have now suffered two back to back defeats.

These two losses automatically mean that Buganda are officially out of the championship until the 2020 event even with one game to play against Tooro on Thursday.

Ibra Nsimbe, skipper Fredison Gwoto, Benon Tahomera and super substitute Isaac Kisujju scored the goals for Bukedi.

Buganda’s consolation goals came from defender Enock Walusimbi’s powerful header and a cool finish off substitute Paul Ssekulima.

Bukedi qualifies to the semi-finals to join another successful team, Lango.

Derrick Emukule, a goalkeeper for Bukedi was named man of the match earning Shs 100,000 on the spot and a plaque.

Meanwhile, Tooro rallied from a goal down to hold hosts Acholi to a one all draw.

James Otim’s opener in the 55th minute was neutralized by Joseph Ssemujju’s equalizer on the hour mark.

The games resume on Wednesday in Lira and Gulu. Already qualified Lango hosts West Nile at the new Akii Bua Stadium in Lira whilst Busoga and Bugisu will fight for maximum points to be assured of a semi-final slot.

Team Line Ups:

Buganda XI: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Eddy Ssebiccu Kapampa, Philemon Lutaaya, Steven Sande, Enock Walusimbi, Rahamatah Kagimu, Ronald Ssekiganda, Sharif Ssaka, Solomon Walusimbi, Robert Ssentongo, Alex Emmanuel Wasswa

Subs: Nicholas Ssebwato (G.K), Paul Ssekulima, Frank Ssenabulya, Baker Buyala, Gavin Kizito Mugweri

Head coach: Alex Musongola Isabirye

Assistant Coach: Sadick Ssempigi

Bukedi XI: Derrick Emukule (G.K), Stephen Othieno, Yeseri Waibi, Edward Kabona,Benon Tahomera, Ibrahim Pengere, Iddi Babu, Fredison Gwoto, David Owori, Cosia Waiswa, Ibra Nsiimbe

Subs: Patrick Wafula, Andrew Kiwanuka, Aaron Okoth, Raymond Othieno, Isaac Kisujju, Paul Ddumba, Ronald Otti

Head coach: Abbey Kikomeko Bogere