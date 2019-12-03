FUFA Drum 2019 (Quarter finals – Group A):

Match Day 3 Results:

Bugisu 1-0 West Nile

West Nile Lango 2-0 Busoga

Bugisu earned their first victory in group A of the 2019 FUFA Drum quarter finals.

The Eastern Uganda based province beat West Nile 1-0 on match day three at the new Akii Bua stadium on Monday.

Second half substitute Saul Bukoma tapped home the lone strike during the 73rd minute in the 2 PM kick off game.

Bukoma had moments earlier replaced Sula Wambedde in the 58th minute.

He tapped past goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi at the near post to finish a decent cross from winger Muwadda Mawejje following a move that involved midfielder Moses Ssekasana.

Before the goal, the game had remained a balanced affair.

Bugisu had the early surge towards the West Nile goal area with Raymond Onyai and Wambedde shooting narrowly wide inside the opening five minutes.

West Nile quickly played catch up and Brian Ade sought for Alfred Leku in the 13th minute but the Bugisu backline was equal to the task.

On the quarter hour mark, Wambedde cut inside from the right flank before he shot wide with the left foot.

Five minutes later, Bugisu right winger Ibrahim Kibumba shot way over the cross bar towards the West Nile goal with a goal attempt.

Onyai brushed out Kibumba free-kick in the 23rd minute as Bugisu sought for a break through moment.

Gadafi Wahabu’s three consecutive corner kicks were well defended by Bugisu goalkeeper Edward Kasibante before the half hour mark.

Ade shot way over the Bugisu goal before Kibumba registered another shot off target.

The best chance of the first half fell to Bugisu winger Mawejje in the 33rd minute.

The pacy forward executed lovely step overs to beat final man but his shot on target was well tamed by goalkeeper Alionzi.

Bugisu goalkeeper Kasibante stopped a distant Gadafi Wahabu’s long range shot in virtually the final effort of the first half.

The second half kicked off with West Nile on a high tempo.

Wahabu released Fred Amaku into space. In turn, Amaku squared striker Leku, who was thwarted by goalie Kasibante.

Five minutes into the final stanza, West Nile winger Rashid Okocha delivered a teasing cross that was headed out narrowly by Leku

Two minutes later, Leku then had a left footed shot off target from 25 yards.

There was a double change for West Nile in the 55th minute to energize the team, moreso the front line.

Vitalis Tabu and Ronald Orombi came in for Ade and Ibrahim Faizul respectively.

Bugisu’s Onyai shots off target from close range before they conducted a change on the hour mark.

Sula Wambedde was replaced by Saul Bukoma.

Vitalis Tabu engaged Leku but the Bugisu backline remained water-tight.

Ibrahim Massa was replaced by Ronald Magwali in Bugisu’s second change.

The break through moment arrived in the 73rd minute with Bukoma’s near post finish.

Ssekasana released winger Mawejje who beat Okocha to deliver a pin cross that was met by Bukoma at the near post for the lone strike.

Mawejje cut through on the right flank but his shot with weaker left foot flew wide

Bugisu goalie Kasibante collected Rashid Okocha’s high cross from the left as West Nile piled pressure that never reaped dividends.

Muwadda was named man of the match, earning a plaque and cash worth Shs 100,000.

This was Busoga’s first win of the tournament following a bitter 1-0 loss to hosts Lango on match day one last Saturday.

Lango has already qualified to the semi-finals following their second victory in the tournament, a 2-0 win over Busoga.

Now Busoga will face Bugisu in a winner takes it all battle. Lango plays West Nile in the other game on Wednesday, 4th December 2019.

Team Line Ups:

Bugisu XI: Edward Kasibante (G.K), Ibrahim Kibumba, Edgar Sharp Bwogi, Jackson Okello, Hassan Wandenga, Moses Ssekasana, Sula Wambede, Ibrahim Wamana, Muwadda Mawejje, Raymond Onyai, Ronald Magwali

Subs: Steven Makumba, Ibrahim Massa, Edward Otim, Junior Oten, Saul Bukoma

West Nile XI: Nafian Alinonzi Legason (G.K), Geriga Atendele, Rashid Okocha, Nelson Mandela, Khalid Odagiu, Ibrahim Faizul, Wahabb Gadafi, Alfred Leku, Baden Ogama Mujahid, Brian Ade, Fred Amaki

Subs: Ezra Bidda, Ronald Orombi, Ceaser Olega,Vitalis Tabu, Rogers Omedwa, Gadafi Gadiho, Ajiga Baiga