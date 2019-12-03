Following a comprehensive 12-27 win over Toyota Buffaloes away at Kyadondo Rugby Club, Entebbe-based Plascon Mongers are top of the table after Matchday One.

Despite being tied on 4 points with Stanbic Black Pirates, Warriors, Hima Cement Heathens and Jinja Hippos that won their first match of the new season, Plascon Mongers lead by virtue of having superior Points Difference than the four teams.

The Mongers have a points difference of 15, just two ahead of second-placed Black Pirates who won 12-00 against Rimula Rhinos.

Warriors are in third place above Hima Cement Heathens and Jinja Hippos in fourth and fifth place respectively.

None of the teams that won their opening fixture was able to earn the bonus point from tries scored.

However, for the bottom half of the log, the losing bonus point came in handy in determining the positions of the rest of the five teams.

MRI Rams, Betway Kobs and Makerere Impis each have a losing bonus point for being within seven points margin of their opponents. The Rams are in sixth place though, for having a better points difference than Betway Kobs in seventh and Makerere Impis in eighth place.

Rimula Rhinos and Toyota Buffaloes have no point from matchday one, and the Buffaloes lie at the bottom of the log.

The 2019-20 Nile Special Stout Uganda Rugby Premier League will continue with Matchday Two on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with all the 10 top tier teams in action across Kampala.

2019 Nile Special Stout Uganda Rugby Premier League Log as it stands: