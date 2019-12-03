The FUFA Drum 2019 (Quarter Finals – Match Day 4):

Tuesday, 3rd December 2019:

Buganda Vs Bukedi (2 PM) – Akii Bua Stadium, Gulu

Acholi Vs Tooro (4 PM) – Akii Bua Stadium, Gulu

With the excitement of the Eagle Poa FUFA Drum sponsorship still being assimilated by the provinces and the entire football fraternity, the action on the field of play continues with vigour and expectations to progress for the semi-finals.

Matchday four of the newly designed quarterfinal format returns to the Pece Stadium in Gulu with yet another doubleheader.

Hosts Acholi, still basking in glory after their 1-0 win over the reigning champions Buganda, courtesy of Tito Okello’s well-taken penalty will face Tooro at 4 PM in the late kick-off.

Acholi will once again look to the inspiration from Okello, who was also named man of the match against Buganda, Isaac Otto, Alfred Onek, Francis Onekalit, goalkeeper Derrick Ochan and Hudu Mulikyi among others.

Their opponent Tooro squandered the precious lead to fall 2-1 to Bukedi on Sunday.

After taking an early lead through URA striker Anwar Ntege, Bukedi clawed back to score two goals through MYDA’s Ibra Nsimbe and their captain Fredison Gwoto who plays at StarTimes Uganda Premier League club BUL.

Wounded province Buganda will lock-horns against Bukedi in the early kickoff at 2 PM as the two sides seek to make amends with prospects of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Buganda’s head coach Alex Isabirye is eager that they will perform better in the next match against Bukedi.

“As defending champions, we are now left with no options but to win the next two matches and have a chance of playing in the semi-finals. We have the pedigree and the players are ready to die a little for their ancestry,” Isabirye stated.

Victory for Bukedi over Buganda will propel them to the semi-finals.

In the same fashion and vein, Acholi needs an outright win against Tooro to book their slot in the semi-finals.

That said, losses for Buganda and Tooro in the next round of games on Tuesday will spell doom for them as they will have been eliminated.

The new format of the quarterfinals calls for the top two provinces per the groups (A and B) to book their respective berths in the semi-finals.

After the completion of the quarterfinals on Thursday, 5th December 2019, there will be one rest day on Friday before the two semifinals over that coming weekend (Saturday and Sunday) at two different venues in Gulu and Lira.

The final will be played on Tuesday, 10th December 2019 at a venue yet to be named.

The FUFA Drum theme is “Celebrating our Ancestry”.

Previous Results:

Match Day 1:

Group A:

Busoga 1-1 West Nile

Lango 1-0 Bugisu

Match Day 2:

Group B:

Bukedi 2-1 Tooro

Acholi 1-0 Tooro

Match Day 3:

Group A: