Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba were confirmed the winners of Mosac rally to make it a double celebrations for the Moil rally team as they also sealed victory in the 2019 national rally championship.

The announcement of final results was postponed to Tuesday following several complaints from crews over the weekend race in Kapeeka.

The Stewards meeting made its ruling to officially close the chapter to the season finale event.

“The protest procedures where not followed meaning there was no protest recorded even on the times.

“The official results have been shared to crews and hard copy pinned at the federation offices,” said Kees Kagolo; the event competitors relations official (CRO).

Nasser and Katumba were maintained as the winners with a lead of 27micro seconds over Omar Mayanja and Hussein Mukuye (Mitsubishi EvoX)

Ronald Sebuguzi and Leon Ssenyange were maintained in the third place.

The notable change from the provisional results was Arthur Blick and George Semakula who dropped from fourth to fifth position after incurring a seven minute penalty.

Hassan Alwi and Kenya’s James Mwangi would take up the fourth position.

In the two-wheel drive category, Fred Senkumba scooped the class victory followed by samuel Watendwa and Sadat Negomba in third position.

Ibrahim Lubega commonly known as Pasuwa sealed the clubman rally championship in style when Rajiv Ruparelia decided to prolong the itinerary only to retire from the rally.

Muzamir Watolya was second while Kevin Lubambula finished third.