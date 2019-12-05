FUFA Drum 2019 (Quarter finals – Match Day 6 Fixtures):

Thursday, December 5, 2019

Acholi Vs Bukedi – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu (4 PM)

Buganda Vs Tooro – Akii Bua Stadium, Lira (4 PM)

According to the 2002 Uganda Housing and Population Census, approximately 1.17 million Acholi people were counted in the Northern Uganda districts of Agago, Amuru, Gulu, Kitgum, Nwoya, Lamwo, Pader and Omoro.

On December 5th 2019, a fraction of the aforementioned cluster of people who also have close brothers in the South Sudan county of Magwi County are expected to converge at the Pece War Memorial Stadium when their province plays on form Bukedi in the Eagle Poa sponsored FUFA Drum competition.

Acholi is currently on four points from two games played in the newly designed format of the quarter finals (beat Buganda 1-0 and drew one all with Tooro).

A point off Bukedi who have won two games (2-1 over Tooro and 4-2 over Buganda) will be good enough to see Acholi progress to the semi-finals.

But, Acholi seeks for maximum points to top the group to the appeasement of the passionate home fans.

Should Acholi fall to Bukedi and Tooro emerges with a victory coupled with a good scoring margin, then, God forbid, it will be a disaster for the hosts.

Against all the odds, Acholi’s team which is coached by Godfrey Akena and Raymond Komakech will be buoyed by the passionate home crowd to make wonders.

Key Players:

The tournament leading scorer Tito Okello (Maroons), Francis Onekalit (Ndejje University), Hudu Mulikyi (URA), Isaac Otto (Maroons), Silvester Okello (Maroons), Moses Okot (Bright Stars) and goalkeeper Derrick Ochan (Vipers) among others are all potential match winners for the home side.

They will however come under close scrutiny against a free scoring side as Bukedi, one that has scored 6 goals in two matches and conceded three.

Bukedi’s first choice goalkeepers Derrick Emukule (Wakiso Giants), David “Colgate” Owori (SC Villa), Fredison Gwoto (BUL), Yeseri Waibi (URA), Ibra Nsiimbe (MYDA), Cosia Waiswa (Admin), Isaac Kisujju (Kiboga Young) have been blowing over all the cylinder heads.

Elsewhere in Lira at the Akii Bua Stadium, already eliminated Buganda will be playing for pride against Tooro at the Akii Bua stadium in Lira.

Buganda, however, still has a slim chance of survival after lodging in a petition questioning the eligibility of Waibi who had appeared on a match day form for Busoga last season in the same competition contrary to the tournament laws and regulations.

The FUFA Drum theme is “Celebrating our Ancestry”.

All Results Quarter final results so far:

Match Day 1:

Busoga 1-1 West Nile

West Nile Bugisu 0-1 Lango

Match Day 2:

Bukedi 2-1 Tooro

Tooro Acholi 1-0 Buganda

Match Day 3:

Bugisu 1-0 West Nile

West Nile Lango 2-0 Busoga

Match Day 4:

Buganda 2-4 Bukedi

Bukedi Tooro 1-1 Acholi

Match Day 5:

Busoga 3-4 Bugisu

Bugisu Lango 1-3 West Nile

The programme: