Uganda Women’s national football team, the Crested Cranes will face neighbours Burundi in the 2020 Africa Women Cup of Nations(AWCON) qualifiers.

Uganda will take on Burundi in the first round phase with games expected to be played in April next year.

The first leg will be played in Bujumbura and later a return leg in Kampala where the winner on aggregate will advance to the second and final qualifying round.

The winner between Uganda and Burundi will face giants Cameroon in the second round. Eight nations have been given byes into the second round, including defending champions Nigeria.

The others include Ivory Coast, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Mali, Ghana and South Africa.

11 winners of the second round will qualify for the 12-team final tournament billed to be staged between November 23 to December 1.

The host nation is yet to be confirmed after Congo announced they will not be ready to host the 2020 edition.

First round fixtures: