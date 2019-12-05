Jonathan Pitroipa admits the decision to retire from international football is a difficult one but the time was veracious for him.

The Burkina Faso midfielder announced his retirement from the national team on his Facebook less than a month after featuring in the goalless draw against Uganda in Ouagadougou.

“Of course, the decision was very difficult to make, but it’s time for me to write another page of my life,” he wrote on Facebook on Monday.

“These years spent with the national team have been incredibly emotional and above all an incredible life experience.

The skilled left footed star, scorer of the lone goal that sunk Uganda Cranes a few years back in the Afcon qualifiers thanked everyone for the support.

“I would first like to thank my teammates, supporters, people involved near and far and without forgetting my loved ones, my family who made this adventure so special.

“I am proud to have put on the jersey and have contributed to writing the most beautiful pages in the history of Burkina Faso football.”

He also hopes that he continues to pass on his experience to the young Stallions team to make the nation proud.

“I hope I can continue to bring my experience to my young talented brothers, so that in turn, they make us dream, by raising the colours of our dearest nation,” he continued.

“I will be very honoured to continue to contribute outside the field, to the progress of Burkina Faso football.”

Burkina Faso will visit Uganda next year in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.