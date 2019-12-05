FUFA Drum 2019 (Quarter finals – Match Day 5 Results):

Lango 1-3 West Nile

West Nile Busoga 3-4 Bugisu

West Nile Province was eliminated out of the 2019 FUFA Drum Tournament despite a comprehensive 3-1 win against hosts Lango at the new Akii Bua Stadium in Lira on Wednesday.

Maroons striking duo of Fred Amaku and Rashid Agau as well as Onduparka’s Vitalis Tabu found the goals for West Nile.

Fahad Badiro, a striker with Sports Club Villa got the consolation strike for Lango.

This was the first victory for West Nile after registering a 1 all draw against Busoga in the opener last Saturday before falling 1-0 to Bugisu in the subsequent match, courtesy of Steven Mukomba’s goal.

Against Lango, West Nile was a determined entity and easily won the game 3-1 with a later Tabu goal.

Tabu was consequently named man of the match for the great display, taking home Shs 100,000 and a man of the match plaque.

Sadly, West Nile joined the other casualties Busoga and Buganda (awaiting on a petition) as they failed to make the semi-finals.

Busoga lost 4-3 to Bugisu in a thrilling Eastern Uganda derby played at the Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu.

Kataka goalkeeper –cum- striker Steven Makumba (two goals), Mbarara City’s Raymond Onyai, and a penalty by Sports Club Villa striker Ronald Magwali inspired Bugisu to the resounding victory.

Bakali Magunda and a brace from Richard Wandyaka (including a penalty) were on target for Busoga.

Bugisu qualified with six points, same as Lango as Busoga and West Nile were both eliminated.

Two goal hero Makumba who netted a late goal in added time was named man of the match, earning 100,000 on the spot and a plaque.

Meanwhile, the quarter finals climax on Thursday when already eliminated Buganda will be playing for pride against Tooro at the Akii Bua stadium in Lira.

At the Pece War Memorial Stadium, hosts Acholi seek only a point to qualify for the semi-finals when they entertain already qualified Bukedi.

The FUFA Drum theme is “Celebrating our Ancestry”.

All Results Quarter final results so far:

Match Day 1:

Busoga 1-1 West Nile

West Nile Bugisu 0-1 Lango

Match Day 2:

Bukedi 2-1 Tooro

Tooro Acholi 1-0 Buganda

Match Day 3:

Bugisu 1-0 West Nile

West Nile Lango 2-0 Busoga

Match Day 4:

Buganda 2-4 Bukedi

Bukedi Tooro 1-1 Acholi

Match Day 5:

Busoga 3-4 Bugisu

Bugisu Lango 1-3 West Nile

Last Quarter Finals (Match Day 6) – Thursday, 5th December 2019

Acholi Vs Bukedi – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu (4 PM)

Buganda Vs Tooro – Akii Bua Stadium, Lira (4 PM)

Rest Day: Friday, 6th December 2019

Semi-finals: Sat & Sun (Venues and fixtures to be confirmed)

Rest Day: Monday, 9th December 2019

Final: 10th December 2019 (Venue to be confirmed)