FUFA Drum 2019 Quarter finals – Match Day 5 Results:

Match Day 5:

Busoga 3-4 Bugisu

Bugisu Lango 1-3 West Nile

Euphoric scenes among delighted Bagisu community always precipitate the outspoken “Kadodi” dance.

The dance is normally perfected during times of happiness as the Bagisu people initiate teenage boys into adulthood with circumcision in a ceremony culturally tagged “Imbalu”.

The Kadodi dance was performed in the aftermath of Bugisu’s 4-3 win over Busoga at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu Municipality, Northern Uganda on Wednesday.

A brace by Kiboga Young goalkeeper –cum-striker Steven Makumba, Mbarara City’s Raymond Onyai and a penalty from Sports Club Villa striker Ronald Magwali gave Bugisu the deserved win.

Busoga’s three goals were scored by Bakali Magunda and a brace from Richard Wandyaka (including a penalty).

The victory meant that Bugisu became the third province to qualify for the semi-finals to join Lango and Bukedi.

Bugisu’s Makumba scored his third goal of the competition following his match winner against West Nile on Monday at the new Akii Bua Stadium, Lira.

Makumba was also named man of the match, earning Shs 100,000 and a plaque.

With two wins, Bugisu now has six points and qualifies alongside Lango to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, at the new Akii Bua Stadium in Lira, hosts Lango lost their first game in the new format of the quarters falling to West Nile.

Fred Amaku, Rashid Agau and Vitalis Tabu were on target for Ramathan Dudu’s coached West Nile.

Fahad Badiro netted the consolation for Lango. West Nile forward Tabu was man of the match.

The quarter finals climax on Thursday when already eliminated Buganda will be playing for pride against Tooro at the Akii Bua stadium in Lira.

The players showed a great degree of determination, coming from down to win the game. We showed character and I call for the same spirit when we play the semi-finals. Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango, Bugisu Province Head Coach

Team Line Ups:

Busoga XI: Paul Mujampwani, Bakali Magunda, Wilson Makulo, Isaac Waigona, Steven Kagoda, Allan Munaaba (Captain), Jeromy Kirya, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Isma Mugulusi, Hamisi Tibita, Richard Wandyaka

Subs: Michael Nantamu (G.K), Yakuti Mandela, Deo Isejja, Mario Barsey Methodius, Ibrahim Kazindula, Emmanuel Mwesigwa, Jimmy Kulaba, David Bagoole, Vincent Zziwa

Team officials:

Head coach : Charles Lukula Ayiekoh

: Charles Lukula Ayiekoh Assistant Coach : Hassan Zzungu

: Hassan Zzungu Goalkeepers’ coach : Kenneth Magada

: Kenneth Magada Doctor : Ivan Kulika

: Ivan Kulika Team manager : Henry Batambuze

: Henry Batambuze Kits manager: Peter Othieno

Bugisu XI: Edward Kasibante (G.K), Ibrahim Kibumba, Akim Magombe, Hassan Wadenga, Jackson Okello, Emma T. Oten, Muwadda Mawejje, Ibrahim Wamana, Steven Makumba, Sula Wambedde, Raymond Timothy Onyai

Subs: Edmond Otim, Ronald Magwali, Saul Bukoma, Ibrahim Massa, Swamadu Okur, Edgar Sharp Bwogi

Head Coach: Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango

Assistant coach: Ibrahim Maruti