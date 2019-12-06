The FUFA DRUM 2019:

Semi-final 1: Saturday, 7th December – Acholi Vs Bugisu – At Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu (4 PM)

Semi-final 2: Sunday, 8th December – Lango Vs Bukedi – At Akii Bua Stadium, Lira (4 PM)

From the 16 provinces that kick-started the FUFA Drum Tournament, only four teams remain coming to the semi-final clashes this Saturday, 7th December 2019 and on the subsequent day.

Thursday, 5th December 2019 had marked the successful completion of the newly designed format of the quarter finals where the two hosts Lango, Acholi, Bugisu and the surprise packs Bukedi progressed to the semi-finals.

Acholi needed a late Isaac Otto strike to neutralize Ibra Nsiimbe’s opener as the two sides settled for a one all draw, good enough to see Acholi join Bukedi as the two teams from group B to qualify for the semi-finals.

Now, focus turns to the two semi-finals which will be played over the weekend.

Geofrey Akena’s Acholi entertains Bugisu, a team coached by Godfrey Toldo Awach at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu on Saturday, 7th December 2019.

On the following day, action will go to the new Akii Bua Stadium in Lira when Lango hosts the on form Bukedi.

FUFA Competitions Director Aisha Nalule made the confirmation of the semi-final fixtures.

WE SHALL HAVE THE 2019 FUFA DRUM SEMI-FINALS PLAYED OVER IN TWO VENUES. GULU WILL HOST ACHOLI AGAINST BUGISU ON SATURDAY, AND LIRA WILL SEE LANGO TAKE ON BUKEDI THE NEXT DAY ON SUNDAY.

Aisha Nalule, FUFA Competitions Director
After the semi-finals, Monday shall be a rest day with the grand climax coming up on Tuesday, 10th December 2019.

Eagle Poa beer, a brand of Nile Breweries Limited joined the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and National Insurance Corporation (NIC).

The theme of the tournament is “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.

All Quarter final results:

Match Day 1:

  • Busoga 1-1 West Nile
  • Bugisu 0-1 Lango

Match Day 2:

  • Bukedi 2-1 Tooro
  • Acholi 1-0 Buganda

Match Day 3:

  • Bugisu 1-0 West Nile
  • Lango 2-0 Busoga

Match Day 4:

  • Buganda 2-4 Bukedi
  • Tooro 1-1 Acholi

Match Day 5:

  • Busoga 3-4 Bugisu
  • Lango 1-3 West Nile

Match Day 6:

  • Acholi 1-1 Bukedi
  • Buganda 1-0 Tooro

PROGRAMME:

  • Rest Day: Friday, 6th December
  • Semi-finals: Sat & Sun
  • Rest Day: Monday, 9th December
  • Final: 10th December

