Uganda’s leading Telecommunications Company Airtel Uganda maintains the legacy of supporting Uganda’s sports with handy sponsorship packages.

From the Shs 10 billion sponsorship for Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) specifically towards the Uganda Cranes, Airtel Uganda does support grass root football through the Airtel Rising Stars (U-17 girls and boys programme), the Buganda Masaza football tournament and the Kabaka Birthday run among other other social activities.

Airtel Uganda further expressed and cemented their loyalty to the Buganda Kingdom by renewing the ongoing partnership and sponsorship of the Kabaka birthday Run, Masaza Cup and other activities which include birthday dinner/Mass Celebrations, Coronation Celebrations and Eid for the next three years, 2020-2022.

Nitty-Gritty:

Masaza Cup competition package is worthy 2billion Ugandan shillings for three years whilst Shs. 1.3 billion will be meant for the Kabaka birthday run.

This was made public at Bulange, Mengo at the event that was graced by Buganda Kingdom Premier Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga and Airtel Uganda officials led by the Managing director V.G Somasekhar.

Somasekhar thanked the Buganda Kingdom for giving the telecommunications an opportunity to take part in their activities for the next three years

What we need to build is the largest telecom company in Uganda. Right now, all of it is modernized with 2G, 3G, 4G, Broadband and much more. Our job doesn’t end at providing high quality communication at an affordable cost but also extends to giving back to the people we serve. We started this relationship 6 years ago. Often as Airtel we are asked how this relationship works. How we’re talking about a particular region. I’m happy to say that these questions have been answered by a successful partnership. Buganda Kingdom is a credible institution. As investors, when we come to Africa, we look for avenues to invest with credibility and honesty. I want to thank the Katikkiro of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga for building such an honest institution. We are looking forward to strengthening this relationship and we are looking to operationalize it by taking it to every parish and every county. I am looking forward to building this relationship even further. It is an honor for us to once again renew our longstanding partnership with this prestigious and credible kingdom a partnership that has seen us change lives of Ugandans in the fields of health, Sports and communication. On behalf of Airtel Uganda, I would like to pledge our future commitment and support the kingdom, its people and its activities. He noted. V.G Somasekhar, Managing Director Airtel Uganda

Katikiro Mayiga lauded Airtel Uganda for their commitment.

Strategic partnerships are the bedrock of development and the partnership that we have enjoyed with Airtel over the years. This has borne fruits not only for Airtel and the Kingdom but also do Ugandans at large. Charles Peter Mayiga, Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom

The Kabaka birthday run will be held on 24th April 2020.

The prestigious Airtel Masaza Cup will kick off in June 2020 as Bulemezi, the current holder seek for a third title.

Since 2004 when the Masaza cup tournament was revived (Kooki emerged winners that year), the tournament has grown in stature and value, luring big numbers of people across the 19 counties of Buganda Kingdom.

Besides, it has been a fertile ground for unearthing fresh talents on the block.

Players as Yassar Mugerwa, Brian Umony, Farouk Miya, Kezironi Kizito, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Mike Ochaya, goalkeeper Robert Odongkara, Sula “Malouda” Matovu, Alex “Junior” Kakuba, Amir Kakomo, Alex Ikanga, Andrew Kyekulidde, Pius “Muzeei” Wangi, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Ivan Sserubiri, Nicholas Kabonge, Ronald Ssekiganda and many more have ever played the Masaza football championship.