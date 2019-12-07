2019 FUFA Drum:

1st Semi-final: Acholi 1-0 Bugisu (*Man of the Match: Hudu Mulikyi)

2nd Semi-final (Sunday, 8th December): Lango Vs Bukedi – Akii Bua Stadium, Lira (4 PM)

There are over one thousand reasons why pint sized dread-locked striker Tito Okello is priceless to the Acholi Province team.

The Vipers Sports Club forward is not only Acholi’s top scorer in the 2019 FUFA Drum (Inter-Provinces) tournament, but also the tourney’s overall net buster prior to Tuesday’s final in Lira.

During the first semi-final clash at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu on Saturday, Okello scored the strike as Acholi piped Bugisu 1-0 in a close duel before an enthusiastic crowd.

The lightening strike arrived as early as the 8th minute, in a classic manner with a bullet shot in an acute angle past a hapless Edward Kasibante in the goal posts.

This was Okello’s 8th goal of the tournament that elevates him above the rest of the goal scorers.

Earlier in the opening half, Acholi proved the better side in the closing stages.

Midfielder Hudu Mulikyi, who plies his club football trade with URA registered a shot off target for Acholi in the 5th minute.

Three minutes later, Felix Okot had a wall pass to gangly forward Isaac Otto who inturn passed to Okello.

Okello head-passed to the roving right back and team captain Denis Okot Oola who released Okello into the goal area.

Without hesitation, Okello bulleted into the net for the opener and lone strike.

The rest is now history as Acholi defended gallantly to qualify for the finals.

Efforts by Bugisu to find the equalizer were all frustrated.

Bugisu winger and skipper Muwadda Mawejje had a 22nd minute header collected by goalkeeper Derrick Ochan

Rains ushered in the second half but action continued nonetheless.

Seven minutes into the final stanza, Tito set up Otto who lost the ball in transition.

Bugisu called for a change on the hour mark; introducing Swamadu Okur for captain Muwadda.

At the same time, Richardson Asaba paved way for Fred Agandu in Acholi’s first change.

James Otim had a heavy touch approaching into the goal area as the hosts sought to kill off the game.

With 20 minutes to play, Okello’s cross was headed out by a totally unmarked Mulikyi.

Bugisu made two changes in quick succession. Dread-locked Ibrahim Massa and Moses Ssekasana were introduced for Hakim Magombe and Ronald Magwali respectively.

Acholi had yet another change when Andrew Kidega came on with 10 minutes to play for striker Otto.

Okello missed a chance to bury off the game inside the final five minutes but he watched in disbelief as his header went over the bar from close range.

Bugisu had the final attempt towards goal when right back Ibrahim Kibumba had a free-kick parried out for a fruitless corner kick with three minutes to play.

Acholi held onto the lead to book the final slot as they await the second semi-final between Lango and Bukedi.

Mulikyi was named man of the match for the outstanding performance taking home Shs 100,000 and a plaque.

Lango takes on Bukedi at the new Akii Bua Stadium in Lira on Sunday.

The final will be held on Tuesday in Lira with the winner taking home Shs 32M and the runners up Shs 15M.

The tournament theme is “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.

Team Line Ups:

Acholi XI: Derrick Ochan (G), Denis Okot Oola, Silvester Okello, Walter Ochora, Ronald Owing Ogengo, Felix Okot, James Otim, Richardson Asaba, Hudu Mulikyi, Isaac Otto, Tito Okello

Subs: Emmanuel Rubangakene (G.K), Stephen Junior Akena, Norman Ogik, Francis Onekalit, Andrew Kidega, Derrick Ocen, Fred Agandu

Team Officials

Coach: Geofrey Akena

Geofrey Akena Assistant Coach: Walter Ocaga

Walter Ocaga Team Manager : Ceaser Otto

: Ceaser Otto Goalkeeping Coach : Moses “Ugoboss” Oloya

: Moses “Ugoboss” Oloya Team Doctor: Robert Onekalit

Bugisu XI: Edward Kasibante (GK), Ibrahim Kibumba, Akim Magombe, Hassan Wadenga, Edmond Otim, Ibrahim Wamanah, Sula Wambedde, Raymond Onyai, Muwadda Mawejje (Captain), Ronald Magwali, Steven Makumba

Subs: Ibrahim Massa (G.K), Moses Sekasana, Junior Oten, Jackson Okello, Swamadu Okur, Saulo Bukoma

Team Officials