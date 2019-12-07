Uganda 2-1 Burundi

Djibouti 0-0 Somalia

Uganda Cranes started their 2019 CECAFA senior Challenge Cup on a good note edging Burundi 2-1 at Lugogo on Saturday.

Bright Anukani and Fahad Bayo scored for the Cranes while Cedric Rusarenga Danny scored Burundi’s consolation.

The hosts started like a house on fire and got a goal from Bayo inside two minutes but the assistant raised his flag for offside.

But that didn’t deter Jonathan McKinstry’s side from charging forward and they deservedly took a lead when Anukani nodded home past Fabien Mutombora in Burundi goal.

He then turned provider in the 21st minute to set up Bayo who beat his club teammate with a low finish.

Bayo could have added more goals before the break but was lethargic at times.

Fifteen minutes after recess, the referee awarded a penalty after adjudging John Revita to have handled in the area and Rusarenga sent Charles Lukwago the wrong way.

McKinstry made the first change minutes later replacing Shafik Kagimu who surprisingly started as the anchor man with Nicholas Kasozi and later Muzamiru Mutyaba and Joachim Ojera also came on for Anukani and Viane Ssekajugo respectively.

Okello and Bayo were denied by the post while Ssekajugo saw his effort fly over the bar among the chances missed by the hosts who held on to win 2-1 and go top of group A on match day one.

Action continues on Sunday in Group B with the big one featuring Kenya against Tanzania at the same venue.

Uganda Cranes Lineup

Charles Lukwago (GK, KCCA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), John Revita (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Shafiq Kagimu (URA) (Nicholas Kasozi), Bright Anukani (Proline), (Muzamiru Mutyaba) Allan Okello (KCCA), Ben Ocen (Police), Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Viane Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants) (Joachim Ojera)

Unused Subs:

Joel Mutakubwa (GK) (Kyetume), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline), Paul Mbowa (URA), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Steven Mukwala (Maroons), Joel Madondo (Busoga United),