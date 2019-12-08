Team Uganda maneuvered through the muddy and slippery Jamhuri race track to once again edge rivals Kenya and register a record seventh regional motocross title.

Team Uganda held a big lead of 1241 points ahead of the final round and went into the weekend with concerns about the less numbers; 23 riders.

Although Uganda fielded a less numbers, they landed an advantage with Kenya’s few riders, it became easy for the team to upstage their rivals to the title.

Uganda dominated the race with victories in MX50, 65, 125 and MX1 accumulating 596points while the hosts had 696points.

Its was a 1, 2, 3 for Uganda in the MX50 class. Miguel Katende and Ramathan Mubiru had a title race on the slippery track sharing heat wins on Sunday.

Gift Sebuguzi was sublime edging off Kenya’s Tanav Choda and Wahome Mutahi to secure his regional MX65 title.

Uganda also dominated the MX125 with Fortune Sentamu sweeping all heats followed by teammates Wazir Omar and Kylan Wekesa in the second and third respectively.

Team captain Maxime Van Pee suffered a series of falls throughout the race but they could not stop him from securing the MX1 victory.

Kenya had Ethan Nyachae top the MX2 class.

Uganda collected a total of 2075points to seal the title while Kenya settled for 952