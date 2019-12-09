2019 FUFA DRUM Tournament (*Powered by Eagle Poa):

Final : Tuesday, 10 th December

: Tuesday, 10 December Acholi Vs Bukedi

*At Akii Bua Stadium, Lira (Kick-off: 4 PM)

There is a thin line that demarcates success and mediocrity, love and hate, victory and defeat as well as joy from agony.

As the 2019 FUFA Drum final between Acholi and Bukedi comes knocking at the new Akii Bua Stadium in Lira on Tuesday, 10th December, there is a lot to write home about.

First things first, the FUFA President Moses Magogo returns from a two month suspension by FIFA on the same time of the finale.

Hundreds of football fans across the divide in the country will be delighted for a reason or another.

Former FIFA Referee Rajab Bakasambe, an experienced party will blow the first and last whistle to determine who lifts the trophy for second edition of this annual championship embedded along cultural lines under the theme “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.

Path to final:

Right from the group stages that kicked off on 30th March 2019, each of the 16 provinces had a target at hand of reaching the finals and taking the trophy.

But, the nature of football, there will only be one winner by the end of normal time.

Acholi toppled group C with 15 points in a pool that had the likes of West Nile, Bunyoro and Karamoja.

The Northern region team had one loss in the six group stage games.

On the other hand, Bukedi finished top of group D with 12 points, albeit, unbeaten with the same pool as Bugisu, Teso and Kigezi.

Then, the teams progressed to the new format of the quarter finals where Acholi managed one win and two draws in the group stages before winning the semi-final clash, 1-0 against Bugisu.

Bukedi beat two Provinces in the group stages and picked a point off Acholi during a one all draw when the two teams faced off.

At the semi-final stage, Bukedi overcame fans’ darling Acholi 1-0 before hundreds of fans in Lira.

Key talking Points:

Both provinces are determined for the best showing come Tuesday.

The only grey area to Acholi’s preparations has been that protest by the players demanding for match allowances from the previous two games (Tooro and Bugisu).

Bukedi will bank on goalkeeper Derrick Emukule, defenders Benon Tahomera, Edward Kabona, Yeseri Waibi and Benon Tahomera.

Holding midfielder Ibrahim Pengere will as usual take on the spoiler’s role.

The strength of the Bukedi team is upfront with the likes of skipper Fredson Gwoto, Isaac Kisujju, Iddi Babu, Cosia Wasiwa and striker Ibra Nsimbe.

Team Acholi also has the stars and its disposal as Tito Okello, the tournament top scorer with 8 goals, Isaac Otto, Francis Onekalit, Hudu Mulikyi, Slyvester Okello and goalkeeper Derrick Ochan.

Winger James Otim remains a big doubt for Acholi after sustaining a heavy knock during their semi-final victory against Bugisu.

Experienced Rajab Bakasambe from Buganda Region will handle the finale.

The former FIFA Referee will be assisted by Kampala’s Hakim Mulindwa and Emmanuel Okudra (West Nile) as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Deogratious Opio from Northern region is the fourth official.

The FUFA Drum theme is “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by Eagle Poa beer, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and National Insurance Corporation (NIC).

Buganda is the reigning champion.

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Rajab Bakasambe (Buganda Region)

Rajab Bakasambe (Buganda Region) Assistant Referee 1 : Hakim Mulindwa (Kampala Region)

: Hakim Mulindwa (Kampala Region) Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Okudra (West Nile)

Emmanuel Okudra (West Nile) Fourth Official : Deogratious Opio (Northern region)

: Deogratious Opio (Northern region) Reserve Assistant Referee : Docus Athuhaire (Western Region)

: Docus Athuhaire (Western Region) Referee Assessor: Amin Bbosa Nkono (Eastern Region)

Amin Bbosa Nkono (Eastern Region) Match Commissioners: Rogers Byamukama and Hajjat Aisha Nalule