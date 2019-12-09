The Organizing Committee of the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2019 in Kampala has suspended Kenya National Team head Coach Francis Kimanzi for two matches.

The decision to suspend Kimanzi followed his unsporting behaviour on Sunday prior to their 1-0 victory against Tanzania.

It is reported that Kimanzi and other Kenyan officials mobilized their players not to play against Tanzania by locking them in the dressing rooms over accusation that three Tanzanian players had no valid passports.

CECAFA Secretary General Nicholas Musonye confirmed the punishment, quoting Article 11 (5) of the tournament rules and regulations.

“Francis Kimanzi is suspended from the technical bench for two consecutive matches of this tournament and should not appear anywhere in the stadium while serving this punishment” Musonye stated in a statement.

Kenya also protested the position of the match officials and locked out the fourth official, Mohammed Guedi.

Kimanzi’s assistant Zedekia Otieno is also heavily reprimanded for his unprofessional character.

Kenya has been thus notified to submit their list of match officials before their next game.