2019 FUFA DRUM Tournament:

Final : Tuesday, 10 th December

: Tuesday, 10 December Acholi Vs Bukedi

*At Akii Bua Stadium, Lira (Kick-off: 4 PM)

There are no more chances left for guess work as the long awaited final of the 2019 FUFA Drum championship between Acholi and Bukedi provinces kicks off at the Akii Bua stadium in Lira on Tuesday.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) referees department has confirmed the match officials for the afore-stated match.

Experienced Rajab Bakasambe from Buganda Region will handle the finale.

The former FIFA Referee will be assisted by Kampala’s Hakim Mulindwa and Emmanuel Okudra (West Nile) as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Deogratious Opio from Northern region is the fourth official.

Newly promoted FIFA Assistant Referee Docus Athuhaire from Western region is the reserve assistant referee.

The referee assessor shall be Amin Bbosa Nkono from Eastern region.

FUFA Drum local organizing committee chairman Rogers Byamukama and FUFA Competitions Director Hajjat Aisha Nalule are the two match commissioner.

The FUFA Drum theme is “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by Eagle Poa beer, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and National Insurance Corporation (NIC).

Buganda is the reigning champion.

Match Officials: