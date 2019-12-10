FUFA Drum Final 2019

Acholi 0 (5)-0 (3) Bukedi

It was a euphoric moment as Acholi Province won the second edition of the FUFA Drum Tournament at the new Akii Bua Stadium in Lira on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Fans swarmed the surface of this newly opened facility as Acholi out-muscled Bukedi 5-3 during the tense penalty shoot-out following goal-less normal time action.

Goalkeeper Derrick Ochan was the hero with the most important save during the shoot-out and captain Dennis Okot Oola scored the winner during the well celebrated historic victory before thousands of fans.

Tito Okello, Alfred Onek, Richardson Asaba, Moses Okot and skipper Oola scored for Acholi.

Bukedi’s three goals in the penalty shoot-out came from Disan Galiwango, Frank Kalanda, and David Owori.

Aaron Okoth watched on in disbelief as his weak kick was stopped by the mercurial Ochan.

In the 90 minutes proper, it remained a balanced affair with end to end attacking football from either side.

Bukedi survived an early scare when midfielder Moses Okot had a goal-bound shot inside the goal area blocked by a forest of bodies.

The Eastern region province swiftly reacted when Ibra Nsimbe registered a shot on target well pocketed by goalkeeper Derrick Ochan.

Ochan was quicker off the goal line to play the sweeper’s role on the quarter-hour mark.

Acholi remained the dominant side when better possession of the ball in the opening 20 minutes.

Tito Okello, the tournament top scorer deployed on the left side of the three-man attack force had a cross fly over the Bukedi goal from 30 yards.

Bukedi skipper Fredson Gwoto then delivered a long range left footed shot that was way off target, 25 minutes into the first half.

Holding midfielder Moses Okot had a stray effort off target after being set up by Okello from 40 yards.

Ochan dived to his left to save a David Owori shot before Nsimbe fouled on the rebounder.

The Acholi goalie Ochan almost committed a howler when he mistimed a Yeseri Waibi’s distant free-kick on the hour mark.

Bukedi’s towering defender Benon Tahomera wasted a free-kick from 30 yards, shooting several yards away from the goal before Acholi’s workaholic midfielder Hudu Mulikyi fired blanks on the break.

Towards the end of the first half, Mulikyi shot from distance but the effort deflected off teammate Isaac Otto for an Acholi goal kick.

Bukedi called for the first change of the game in the 40th minute when injured Iddi Babu was replaced by Express’ captain Dissan Galiwango

Upon restart of the second half, Bukedi returned a brighter side.

Midfielder Ibra Pengere shot out from 25 yards after his earlier effort had been blocked by Walter Ochora.

In the 65th minute, Acholi brought on Alfred Onek for Moses Okot.

Ten minutes later, Richardson Asaba replaced Fred Agandu in central midfield department for Acholi.

Moments later, Okello missed the target by inches from an acute angle on the right flank.

Inside the final ten minutes of normal time, Bukedi called off Nsimbe for Express forward Frank Kalanda.

The final change for Acholi witnessed midfielder Mulikyi taken out for striker Norman Ojik with five minutes left on the clock.

Bukedi lost Joseph Okello through injury as Aaron Okot ably replaced him in the dying moments of the game.

Tense penalty shoot-out:

Tito Okello took the first penalty shot for Acholi, sending Bukedi’s goalkeeper Emukule the wrong way.

First half substitute Galiwango beat Ochan for Bukedi’s opening penalty.

Alfred Onek expertly scored Acholi’s second goal, again sending Emukule the opposite direction to give Acholi a 2-1 lead.

Another Bukedi substitute scored, placing the ball to Ochan’s right as the Vipers’ goalkeeper dived to the left.

Richardson Asaba restored Acholi’s lead 3-2 with a calmly taken penalty.

SC Villa midfielder David Owori scored, making it 3 all to build up the pressure.

Acholi’s Moses Okot, of Maroons FC in the Uganda Premier League, netted their fourth penalty.

Aaron Okoth (Bukedi), a player at FUFA regional league side Admin missed from a weak kick as Ochan stopped with ease.

Acholi team captain Denis Okot Oola then took the full responsibility to slot the match winner much to the delight of the fans, winning 5-3.

The victorious side becomes the new winner, dethroning Buganda who had won the inaugural edition.

On top of the glittering trophy, gold medals, Acholi also pocketed Shs 32M.

Bukedi took Shs 15M.

The tournament has been played since 30th March 2019 along the theme “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.

Team Line Ups:

Acholi XI Vs Bukedi: Derrick Ochan (G), Denis Okot Oola, Silvester Okello, Walter Ochora, Ronald Owing Ogenga, Felix Okot, Moses Okot (55’ Alfred Onek), Fred Agandu (Richardson Asaba), Hudu Mulikyi (85’ Norman Ojik), Isaac Otto, Tito Okello

Subs Not Used: Emmanuel Rubangakene (G.K), Stephen Junior Akena, Francis Onekalit, Andrew Kidega, Derrick Ocen, James Otim

Team Officials:

Coach: Geofrey Akena

Assistant Coach: Walter Ocaga

Assistant Coach: Raymond Komakech

Team Manager: Ceaser Otto

Goalkeeping Coach: Moses "Ugoboss" Oloya

: Moses “Ugoboss” Oloya Team Doctor: Robert Onekalit

Bukedi XI Vs Acholi: Derrick Emukule (G.K), Joseph Othieno, Yeseri Waibi, Benon Tahomera, Edward Kabona, Ibrahim Pengere, Paul Dumba, David Owori, Ibra Nsimbe (80’Frank Kalanda), Fredson Gwoto (85’ Stephen Okello), Iddi Babu (40’ Disan Galiwango)

Subs Not Used: Patrick Wafula (G.K), Cosia Waiswa, Isaac Kisujju, Andrew Kiwanuka

Head Coach: Abbey Bogere Kikomeko

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Rajab Bakasambe ( Buganda Region )

Rajab Bakasambe ( ) Assistant Referee 1 : Hakim Mulindwa ( Kampala Region )

: Hakim Mulindwa ( ) Assistant Referee 2 : Emmanuel Okudra ( West Nile )

: Emmanuel Okudra ( ) Fourth Official : Deogratious Opio ( Northern region )

: Deogratious Opio ( ) Reserve Assistant Referee: Docus Athuhaire ( Western Region )

Docus Athuhaire ( ) Referee Assessor: Amin Bbosa Nkono ( Eastern Region )

Amin Bbosa Nkono ( ) Match Commissioners: Rogers Byamukama and Hajjat Aisha Nalule

Individual Top Performers:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Bronson Nsubuga (Lango)

Best Goalkeeper: Derrick Emukule (Bukedi Province)

Top Scorer: Tito Okello (Acholi Province) – 8 Goals

FUFA DRUM Best XI: Derrick Emukule (G.K, Bukedi), Denis Okota Oola (Bukedi), Rashid Okocha (West Nile), Benjamin Nyakoojo (Tooro), Slyvester Okello (Acholi), Hudu Mulikyi (Acholi), Bronson Nsubuga (Lango), Fredson Gwot (Bukedi), Tito Okello (Acholi), Ibra Nsimbe (Bukedi), Felix Okot (Acholi)

Best Coach: Geofrey Akena (Acholi)